As we respond to some of the new — and likely lasting — post-COVID realities, access to broadband must once and for all be recognized as a need for every household.
It is no longer a want, it is — and will continue to be — a need.
Pre-COVID, broadband was finally beginning to be embraced as needed infrastructure for the 21st Century, and incremental improvements have been made. However, the urgency by which we must act on this understanding has been understandably hastened by recent events.
Despite it being an election year, let me assure you that this is not a Democrat or Republican issue (at least it shouldn’t be). This is an American competitiveness issue.
And, specific to our area, this should be sought as a lynchpin for future economic development and sustainability. Consider the immense impact if Northwest Michigan was THE most connected rural region in the country. Our ability to attract and retain a talented workforce and entrepreneurs would be felt nationally (that’s not hyperbole).
According to recent, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), it is estimated that about 25 to 30 percent of rural households in America do not have access to the internet.
As a result, Northwest Michigan, like any other rural region is currently at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to business expansion, education potential, remote work, telemedicine, and don’t forget streaming video of the grandchildren! All kidding aside, when some school districts choose to be remote this fall, either wholly or in part, there will be a significant number of kids in our region at a very real disadvantage to their peers because they lack the much needed infrastructure of high speed internet.
But access isn’t the only problem. There’s also an issue of quality (i.e., slow speed and unstable connections).
Yes, much of Northwest Michigan has access to the internet, but based on current bandwidth requirements, there is often still a need to travel to cafes, libraries or even parking lots.
Moreover, many individuals depend on their mobile phone/data network for connectivity, which has limitations. For example, during high-use times (such as parents seeking work and children doing school work simultaneously), speeds can significantly slow toward the end of the month, creating disruption.
The COVID-19 stimulus packages thus far have included hundreds of millions of dollars for things like improved library networks and telehealth services through grants and loans — a good thing to be sure. There also area many positive bi-partisan discussions that suggest rural broadband will need to be a more significant piece of any future stimulus packages.
Still, the government likely isn’t the fastest, best answer to this complex issue. The private sector, specifically big tech companies, might hold the key.
There’s some emerging evidence that many tech workers, in light of an unclear time frame of returning to the office, are seeking out rural areas for remote work. Such a move provides improved quality of life as a result of fewer COVID risks, less crime, cleaner environment and less-expensive housing.
We very well may be in the initial stage of a mass de-densification in this country as a result of COVID, and many companies might be willing to create the needed infrastructure for their workforce to continue outside their traditional urban landscape. Simply put, Northwest Michigan has something they want — and they have something we want.
We live in an exceptional place, but we could and should do more to provide for our children, working families, and businesses. To further ourselves, we should immediately seek out the individuals and systems that could provide for a high-speed broadband network for all.
Waiting for Lansing or D.C. on this issue has proven to be too slow and incomplete … maybe it’s time to also talk to someone else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.