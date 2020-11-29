Since spring and the earliest expectations of a COVID-19 induced economic slowdown, many have wondered how an eventual economic recovery might look like.
You may have heard economists, analysts, and pundits alike use letters like V, U, or even L to describe the potential characteristics of economic recovery.
If a steep decline and rapid recovery define economic recovery, it would be considered a “V” shape. A “U” shape is characterized by a steep decline with a softer, more prolonged recovery time. And, an “L” shape demonstrates no recovery at all.
Fortunately, no one is predicting, nor is there any data suggesting, an “L” shape. Unfortunately, the window for a “V” shaped recovery has likely closed. So, in normal times, we would be likely left with a “U” or maybe even a “W” (think two “V’s”), but there also exists the emerging strong possibility of a “K” shaped recovery — especially in this region.
A ”K” shaped recovery is the notion that there are two separate economic recovery trajectories for different population segments.
For example, people with higher initial wages versus those with lower initial wages.
Generally speaking, most higher wage jobs have a greater opportunity of being done remotely. Whereas most lower-wage jobs don’t have the ability to be done remotely. This has been observed by many for some time now, but COVID-19 has further shed light on the incongruencies and adaptability of how people can earn based on job type.
As a result of the region’s significant percentage of existing in-person employment and the increasing number of remote workers, we should all be concerned about the real potential for two economic recovery paths.
Earlier this year, I wrote that 40 percent of working households in 2019 couldn’t afford the necessities of housing, child care, food, broadband, health care and transportation. Even before-COVID-19, despite strong economic growth and very low unemployment rates, household wages were not keeping pace with the rising cost of living in this region.
In the last decade, the basic cost of household expenses increased by 27 percent for a family of four, but wages have grown by only 13 percent. There is little doubt that 2020 has further exacerbated this unfortunate trend. We now estimate that upwards of 55 percent of the region’s workers are economically vulnerable based on income and employment tied to industries most likely affected by COVID-19 related shutdowns.
Yet, many businesses and workers have sustained (or even thrived) in 2020 because of industry type and/or their ability to work remotely.
Moreover, people are continuing to choose to move to the area. So much so that I have previously written that Northwest Michigan has an immediate opportunity to be a remote worker hub for the state and nation. There’s no question that working remotely is not without its challenges (e.g., childcare, broadband access, human interaction, etc.), but it has allowed many households to maintain their income during these somewhat turbulent times.
Maybe this “tale of two recoveries” can best be summed up in two relevant observations from earlier in the week: 1) After dipping below 20,000 earlier this year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average eclipsed 30,000 for the first time in history. 2) Yet, Google searches for “food bank near me” doubled nationwide since August.
We have long passed the point where we can reasonably decouple economic recovery from the government policies intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The public health and economic implications for COVID-19 remains real and very serious.
Still, the policies intending to keep us healthy are negatively affecting many of the region’s working households. As with all policy, there is little ability for 100 percent “right” or “wrong” and plenty of room for debate and refinement, but as we look to the season of giving, let’s embrace what we as a community can control and be cognizant of area businesses, workers, and children during these difficult times.
There is little doubt that Northwest Michigan will persevere and prosper. However, to ensure that it does, every policy and personal choice should not leave our neighbors behind.
‘Tis the season to buy local, be charitable and provide grace to all — as means to avoid the “K” and instead embrace Kris Kringle.
