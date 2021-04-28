Last month, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was passed into law as a means to address the impacts of COVID-19 on families, businesses, the economy, and seemingly much more.
While the most reported-on component of the bill included a round of $1,400 stimulus checks for eligible Americans, the bill will be far more impactful than that one piece.
ARPA represents a very significant amount of money, comprised of three main “buckets” in this author’s view:
- Public Health: in the form of testing, contact tracing, vaccinations and rural healthcare infrastructure
- Household: in the form of stimulus checks, child tax credits, and the expansion of unemployment benefits
- Institutional: in the form of small business loans/grants, school reopening support, and direct aid to state and local governments
In addition to the relief and assistance that it provides, the American Rescue Plan Act also represents another substantial addition to our national debt, which is currently more than $28T. The fact is that deficit spending at the federal level is a bipartisan, decades old practice that is exacerbated each year by an aging population (that is, greater Social Security and Medicare costs), ever-rising costs (especially in healthcare), and the stark difference between revenue and spending at the federal level.
The trend line is very troubling and one that needs to be seriously addressed in the coming years, as interest on our debt is already the fastest-growing portion of the federal budget and is set to double in 10 years. Even so, and in the context of some of the ARPA components, it is important to recognize that not all debt is bad debt.
Debt, if incurred for investment as a means for future economic gains, can be, and often is, good. While many of us lament the financial decisions made on our behalf in D.C. or Lansing, some of the decision making around ARPA funds will actually be provided to our state and local government officials, giving our communities a greater opportunity than what they have been traditionally afforded to decide where some of our federal tax dollars go.
Initial reports indicate that Michigan’s combined governments will see more than $10B of ARPA Funds.
Michigan’s allocation is expected to be approximately $5.6B for state government, $1.8B for metro cities, $1.9B for counties, $680M for other non-county local governments, and $250M for capital projects in the state.
Just in funds dedicated to local governments, the combined amount allocated for Northwest Michigan will total over $60M. Conservatively, the region could see $75-100M in direct federal dollars in the next few years, between the local government aid and other ARPA related programming. This represents likely the most significant direct federal allocation of dollars to the region since The New Deal Programming of the 1930’s which still shows impacts in northern Michigan yet today.
While the amount of ARPA money undoubtedly is significant, a great deal of attention already is being given to how it might be used. Many of the specifics and regulations surrounding the funds will not be known for another few weeks. However, some clear parameters already are in place (for example, cannot be used for direct pension payments), and trends in thought are beginning to emerge across the state. A desire to invest these funds rather than spend them is thankfully a resonating theme across the state and the region.
Officials all across northwest Lower Michigan recognize the gravity of these dollars and the historic opportunity they represent. In addition to recouping some of the genuine costs associated with COVID-19, many local leaders are thoughtfully weighing a variety of investments that will further build out the region’s critical economic infrastructure, including potential investments in broadband, housing, water, sewer and other infrastructure opportunities.
While the last year has required us to meet many new challenges, the next few years will hopefully be marked by a public health and economic recovery, including a truly historic opportunity to invest in Northwest Michigan.
I look forward to local decision-makers engaging their constituency and each other to find the right public investments that decades from now will be seen as the foundation for continued resiliency and growth.
Matt McCauley is Chief Executive Officer of Networks Northwest.
