WASHINGTON — Regional and size inequities in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Market Facilitation Program were roundly criticized by two Democratic senators and two Midwest farmers.
U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) hosted a conference call Monday afternoon, pointing to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Stabenow is the ranking member ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry while Brown is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.
According to summary of the GAO report, the USDA’s Market Facilitation Program in 2019 paid “$14.4 billion to about 644,000 farming operations the USDA said were hurt by trade disruptions and tariffs.”
The exclusion of specialty crops in northern Michigan like cherries and apples were a particular sore spot for Don Gregory, who grows cherries and apples on the “vertically integrated” Cherry Bay Orchards in Leelanau County.
Gregory said on the conference call “the last few years the unfair labor practices have had a huge impact on the cherry industry.”
Gregory said the lack of fair trade practices on Turkish imports — long a criticism of area cherry farmers — was compounded when exports to China had “the rug was pulled out from under us.”
“We seem to be the pimple on the elephant’s tail when it comes to (receiving) assistance,” Gregory said of the Market Facilitation Program.
Stabenow said the indep- endent GAO report is “step one” to address trade payments she said. have been awarded “in a very uneven and unfair way.”
Stabenow reported the program showed “deep regional inequities” that favored farmers in the South. She said eight of the top nine program payments in terms of price per acre were in the southern portion of the U.S.
She added Georgia received more than $42,000 per farm, well above the national average of $16,000.
“The South hit the jackpot,” Stabenow said.
Stabenow and Brown both laid the blame for farm funding inequities on President Donald Trump’s administration.
“From the start, I’ve been concerned that the Trump Administration’s trade payments have picked winners and losers and left small farms behind,” Stabenow said in a release. “Unfortunately, the Trump Administration’s unequal treatment of farmers is a pattern that we’re continuing to see in USDA’s COVID-19 relief program. The Administration needs to stop playing favorites and start helping the farms hit the hardest.”
“He’s betrayed Midwest farms like he’s betrayed Midwest auto workers,” Brown said on the conference call.
Stabenow later added the GAO report funding inequities “doesn’t make sense.”
“We should be helping all farmers based on their losses,” she said on the conference call.
“Michigan produces the best cherries in the world, but our growers are at risk due to unfair trade practices,” Gregory said in the release. “Despite the tremendous challenges we’ve faced, cherry growers haven’t received any direct trade payments from the USDA.
“It’s just down right not fair.”
According to a release, the “GAO also found that the top 25 farms received an average of $1.5 million per farm, whereas the average farmer received $16,544.”
