TRAVERSE CITY — Mark is bringing Marco’s Pizza to northern Michigan.
Franchisee Mark Smith is planning a mid-March opening of Marco’s Pizza at 916 U.S. 31. The national restaurant franchise is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.
The new location will occupy a portion of the former Family Video store just north of Chum’s Corner.
Family Video closed all of its stores after 42 years in business. Highland Ventures Ltd. CEO Keith Hoogland made the announcement about Family Video’s closure in a Jan. 5, 2021 letter.
Smith, a graduate of Traverse City Central High School and a third generation area resident, said he’s excited to bring Marco’s Pizza to northern Michigan after spending a majority of his professional career in public accounting and banking.
“I loved growing up and living in Traverse City, and I am thrilled about the chance to work with my (four teenage) children, and really being a part of the community” Smith said in a release from Marco’s Pizza. “The high-quality product, fresh ingredients, and wide variety of food options that Marco’s offers are something I am truly proud of, and I cannot wait to share that with my friends and neighbors in the area where I grew up.”
Marco’s Pizza has more than 1,000 stores in over 35 states and Puerto Rico. Stores are opening soon in Traverse City and Battle Creek, which will give the franchise 41 locations in Michigan.
For more on Marco’s Pizza coming to Traverse City, see Sunday’s Business section.
