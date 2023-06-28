LANSING — Nominations are now open for the annual Manufacturing Excellence Awards program from the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
The annual awards “serves as recognition of the most innovative leaders, organizations and products in the industry, those that propel the future of manufacturing forward through grit and determination,” according to a release from the organization.
“Every manufacturer has a story to tell,” MMA Executive Vice President of Operations Delaney McKinley said in the release. “We want to hear yours and share that statewide and beyond.”
Deadline for nominations are 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Anyone can make submit a manufacturer for consideration and self-nominations are encouraged.
Nominations and more information is available at https://mimfg.org/excellence.
Winners will be honored at the 2023 Excellence Awards gala Nov. 9 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing.
The Manufacturing Excellence Awards recognize individuals, outstanding companies and exceptional products in nine different categories. Categories and descriptions from the MMA include:
- John G. Thodis Michigan Manufacturer of the Year — Established “to honor the important, positive and tangible contributions individual manufacturers make to their employees, customers and communities ...” Presented since 1981, the award is named for Thodis, who was the longest serving president of the association.
- Manufacturing Woman of the Year — “Honors the roles women play in manufacturing as well as their significant achievements in the industry and positive impacts within their companies and communities.” Any woman at any level of manufacturing is eligible for nomination.
- Manufacturing Emerging Leader — For “noteworthy contributions to the industry and the potential for future accomplishments within Michigan manufacturing.” The award is for a manufacturing leader with 12 or fewer years in the industry.
- Manufacturing Talent Champion — “Recognizes those who bring focus to the critical need to attract Michigan’s next generation workforce to the industry’s variety of career options.”
- Manufacturing Innovation Excellence — Award is for a company for noteworthy innovations to advance the industry. It honors a company “that not only has brought an innovative concept to market but has developed and maintained a culture focused on engaging the workforce to bring new ideas to life.”
- Manufacturing Community Impact — “Honors a manufacturing business that has shown exemplary leadership in serving its community or state and is an example of the involved and giving nature of manufacturers.”
- Manufacturing Lifetime Achievement — For a manufacturer “who has excelled in the industry and inspires his or her peers, emerging leaders, lawmakers and educators to strive to make significant contributions to his or her company, industry and community.”
- Michigan Manufactured Export of the Year — Awarded for “a product that has benefited from effective leveraging of export resources to expand into global markets, grow and diversify revenue and support Michigan jobs.” This award is new in 2023.
- Coolest Thing Made in Michigan — “recognizes the best-of-the-best from Michigan manufacturers whose homegrown ingenuity is leading the entire industry into the future.”
More information about the Michigan Manufacturers Association and the 2023 Manufacturing Excellence Awards is available at https://mimfg.org/ or by contacting Delaney McKinley at 517-303-3541 or 1-800-253-9039, ext. 530.
