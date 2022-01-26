TRAVERSE CITY — And now for something completely different.
That was a catch phrase in early episodes of Monty Python and the Flying Circus, and later for the group’s first feature film. It also could describe the 2022 version of Manufacturing Day.
Part of a state and national initiative that began locally in 2012, Manufacturing Day traditionally is held the first Friday in October.
In northwestern Michigan, Manufacturing Day buses hundreds of mostly eighth-grade students to educate them about manufacturing opportunities available in the area.
COVID forced the 2020 Manufacturing Day to become a virtual event. It offered more than 1,000 area students a glimpse of manufacturing opportunities throughout the region via video to the classroom over several days in October.
The event was moved from the first Friday in October 2021 to the first Friday in February 2022.
The format on Feb. 4 will change even further as the event transitions from school hours to 4:30-7 p.m.
Parents will take students age 14 and older to the manufacturers, reserving a time in advance at https://www.makegreatthings.org/gtamc-events/.
“This is more of a community event,” said Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council Events Chair Kevin Olds, a senior business adviser at the Traverse City office of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center. “While we are normally targeting students, its open for anyone to check out what manufacturers are doing in the region.
“It’s not just eighth graders like we typically do on Manufacturing Day. It’s for whoever wants to sign up for Manufacturing Day.”
While the format is drastically different, the message remains.
“The goal is the same, to inspire the next generation of manufacturers and educate the public on the importance of what is made in our community,” said Betsy Williams, business development specialist at MMTC.
“We still want to get the word out,” Olds said. “We’re trying to be creative how we do that while still respecting people’s issues and keeping safety in the forefront.”
Students and parents are required to wear masks on the Manufacturing Day tours. Olds said business hosts are asked to do the same.
There are three one-hour time slots for Manufacturing Day, beginning at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Olds said some businesses are offering three time slots while others will have just two.
Nine manufacturers are participating on Feb. 4: Promethient, Skilled Manufacturing Inc., TentCraft, Bay Motor Products, Clark Manufacturing, Century, LLC, Britten, Inc., Pro Image Design and Frankfort Manufacturing.
While there are fewer manufacturers hosting tours and time slots have participation maximums, Olds said the information may actually be better disseminated this year.
Olds said the sign-up process for Manufacturing Day will also draw families genuinely interested in learning about the opportunities available.
“It’s going to be scaled back considerably, but the quality of the presentations are the same, maybe even better because the audiences are smaller,” he said. “Getting the parents to hear it too is a huge benefit.”
“We still wanted to do something because there is still interest,” Williams said. “There are still people willing to sign up and the manufacturers are eager to open their doors, host and show the great careers available and what’s happening.”
Olds said some of the nine companies have been a part of every northwestern Michigan Manufacturing Day.
One of those is Clark Manufacturing, 2485 Aero-Park Drive.
“Clark Manufacturing has been a big champion of Manufacturing Day from the very beginning,” Olds said. “They are always ready to showcase what they do over there.”
Clark Manufacturing, AlcoTec Wire Corporation, Century, LLC and Skilled Manufacturing were some of several companies in the Traverse City Airport Industrial Park advertising job openings with signs outside their businesses and along the road during the past year.
Now the four — and the five others — will play host to families for the annual Manufacturing Day event on Feb. 4. Even if the format is completely different.
