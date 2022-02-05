TRAVERSE CITY — Format changes altered northwestern Michigan Manufacturing Day.
For the employers that hosted company tours Friday, it’s not about the number of high school students going through the manufacturing pipeline. It’s the fact there is still a functioning conduit to provide inspiration and exposure to what area businesses produce.
COVID forced the 2020 Manufacturing Day to become a virtual event, giving more than 1,000 area students a glimpse of manufacturing opportunities throughout the region via video to the classroom over several days in October.
The next annual event was moved from the first Friday in October 2021 to the first Friday in February 2022. And instead of hundreds of students visiting the region’s manufacturers during the school day, Friday’s event began at 4:30 p.m., a half hour before the typical work week ends.
But manufacturers still realized the importance of the message and the event, even with attendance cut dramatically.
“It’s keeping the pipeline rolling, even if it’s a trickle,” said Don Howe, chair of the Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council and the vice president of Century Specialties, a division of Century, LLC. “When the temperature is freezing, you keep the water running a trickle so the pipes don’t freeze. It’s kind of that thought process.
“We have to keep the momentum and keep kids engaged in manufacturing.”
Howe praised the work of Manufacturing Day Chair Lindsay Hartsock along with past chair and GTAMC board member Lisa Baker-Lorincz with delivering a Manufacturing Day in some form after months of meetings and discussions.
“We didn’t do it last year because of all of the craziness,” Howe said. “We sat down and said, ‘Listen. We have to figure out a way to stay engaged.’ We had a Plan A and a Plan B. Plan A was in-person, how we usually do it. This was kind of the best hybrid option.”
“With COVID-19 canceling the prior-year Manufacturing Day tours, Britten wanted to participate no matter what the event looked like,” Recruitment, Payroll and Benefits Manager Danielle Willson said in an email.
One of the biggest changes to Manufacturing Day was that students had to sign-up for spots in advance of the event and arrange their own transportation. Both could provide the added benefit of delivering the message to a broader, more engaged audience.
“It also affords us a better opportunity because the kids can come with their parents,” Howe said. “Parents are a big influencer of the kids.”
In addition to educating the community about products made in the region, Manufacturing Day’s other mission is informing the public about a wide variety of industry jobs available.
Like most of the region, employers are looking for help, and manufacturing is no different.
That’s one of the reasons why Frankfort Manufacturing hosted a Friday tour with just two students signed up for two total time slots.
“I’m trying to get our name out there, get people interested and hire some kids — or adults,” Frankfort Manufacturing General Manager Tom Charters said. “We’re trying to get our names out in the schools.”
Charters said the business currently has a staff of 31 and he’s looking to hire nine as soon as possible. He said open positions include CNC and lathe mill operators, but also machine assembly, quality engineers, service and electrical technicians.
Howe said Century, LLC is looking to hire nine people to join its current staff of 142. Howe said there is also a wide-range of positions open and the jobs are “a destination, not a fallback.”
Britten also has a large number of open positions to fill, currently about 24 for a company that averages 225 employees.
“MFG Day is a way to bring in students — and this year their parents as well — to showcase the multiple career paths that Britten has to offer, such as welding, woodworking, 3-D foam sculpting, sales, engineering, as well as print manufacturing,” Willson said in an email.
