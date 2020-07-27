Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Events were starting to fall from the calendar.
First it was a trickle of meetings being canceled, then weekend events were postponed.
Bars were beginning to close for an undetermined period of time. Restaurants were still trying to figure out the logistics of curbside food delivery as patrons were prohibited from sitting inside to sip a glass of wine or nosh on an entree.
Michigan’s Stay at Home order was still a week away.
But northern Michigan manufacturers already were changing production or making plans to shift as the COVID-19 pandemic set in across the state and the country. It was a way to assist area residents with battling the global health crisis while also finding a way to stay in business and retain employees.
“It ended up being a life saver ... on two levels,” Mammoth Distilling owner and founder Chad Munger said of switching production from spirits for consumption to hand sanitizer.
One of the first to make a change in its normal manufacturing process was TentCraft.
Similar to Mammoth Distilling moving into the production of sanitizer, TentCraft’s pivot was out of necessity. Especially since the company leans heavily on things that are happening — when everything wasn’t in mid-March.
Because event selling “kind of went to zero,” company president Matt Bulloch quickly turned the company’s efforts into producing hospitals and medical tents for COVID-19 screening and drive-thru testing.
TentCraft installed a 13-by-26 foot tent outside Munson Healthcare’s Foster Family Community Health Center on March 18, five days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay at Home executive order.
The early action by the Traverse City company helped TentCraft become one of 12 companies in the state to receive a Pure Michigan Business Connect COVID-19 Emergency Access and Retooling Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The Traverse City company received a $75,000 grant for producing medical tents. A total of $1 million was awarded in mid-April “to small manufacturers looking to retool and produce critical health and human service supplies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to a release from the MEDC.
“Producing prototypes and new products costs both time and money without any guarantee of receiving orders on the other side,” Bulloch said after receiving the grant. “As such, this grant allows us to keep our people employed and helps us to produce products that are sorely needed by the frontline healthcare workers. We are proud of the orders that we have produced in Michigan and welcome the opportunity to produce anything we can for our Michigan health care providers.”
TentCraft developed a number of different products as well, including a hospital cot made out of aluminum-extrusion frame with a fabric top. There were also partitions to expand capacity for mobile or indoor infirmaries.
“They were similar products selling into new industries and to new customers,” Bulloch said.
While it was helping people get tested and recover from the coronavirus, it helped TentCraft on a number of different levels.
“If it wasn’t for medical, we would have been shut down with the lights off and everyone home,” Bulloch said.
He added that healthcare helped lead to a big April for TentCraft. Bulloch said May was down a little bit, but June was another rebound as restaurants and other businesses were ordering from TentCraft to expand outdoors and enhance social distancing measures.
“We’re kind of on track to be kind of on par to where we were in 2019,” Bulloch said. “In March I could have seen a scenario where we were 50 percent down ... or even 75 percent down.”
Some area manufacturers responded to the world healthcare crisis by making new products, like TentCraft, and Skilled Manufacturing, Inc.
SMI received a call seeing if it could manufacture parts for ventilators. It responded quickly.
“On Saturday morning we had a conference call with one of our customers for a call to action,” SMI CEO Dodd Russell told the Record-Eagle in late March. “We received blueprints sometime around noon on Saturday.
“We made our first prototype part Saturday night. Sunday we made the second prototype. Monday we made the third — and were in production on the two parts starting on Monday.”
Other companies made the same general — and sometimes specific — product and responded in different ways.
World Magnetics in Traverse City produces about 750,000 pressure and vacuum switches a year. The company web site states that its switches are used in applications such as HVAC, medical, commercial, construction and farming, automotive, aerospace and the military, manufacturing and robotics.
One of the uses for pressure switches is in ventilators, a critical item during this pandemic, since coronavirus attacks the lungs.
World Magnetics received an order for 16,000 pressure switches on March 31 to fill an order for a European-based producer of ventilators. The order was needed — and filled — in a week.
“We ran this place Saturday and Sunday to meet the need of our customer’s request,” World Magnetics president Martin Paul said in early April. “We were able to do our bit. In this environment, everything we can do for the front lines and patients we’re going to do.”
Even those companies manufacturing for consumption switched gears during the pandemic. Local distillers like Grand Traverse Distillery, the Traverse City Whiskey Company, Iron Fish Distillery and Mammoth Distilling cranked out hand sanitizer instead of spirits.
Some of the sanitizer was sold to an entirely different “consumer,” while much of it was donated to frontline healthcare workers.
Mammoth Distilling started making sanitizer the last week of February. Company owner Munger said production shifted back to spirits the first week of June.
“We were very early into the game that way,” he said. “It was a good thing at the time. It’s still a good thing.”
Mammoth made 45,000 gallons of sanitizer, enough to keep the shelves stocked and launch an Amazon store.
Munger said hand sanitizer production was a way to keep the company going. He said it continues the purpose Mammoth was founded on — to “keep people employed in meaningful jobs” — and also was “a way to keep people engaged.”
Mammoth has 38 employees, Munger said. He said that number will increase soon as the company opens in Bay Harbor and Adrian.
Mammoth added more storage space and a larger bottling line in response to hand sanitizer production. Munger said distillers in the area and beyond helped each other in the “whirlwind experience in learning a whole new market.”
“We all shared input and information,” Munger said. “It was very collegial that way.”
