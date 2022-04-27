Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Motor Products is a quiet little company that casts a long shadow in the international business world.
“We’re very much a niche company,” said Andy Robitshek, president of the Traverse City-based manufacturer. “There are very few companies in the United States that do what we do, anymore. We’re very specialized.
“We make motors and fans that are used in many other products. If you have a gas fireplace, the fans and motors that are used to blow the air in and around, we make those for other companies. We’re all over the world, but mainly in North America. We have over 200 different customers we ship to every year.
“We’re in lots of heating and cooling appliances, especially in the food service industry,” he said. “Originally, it was a company that many years ago that was part of a another company that made bathroom fans, but over the years it’s broadened.”
Though the pandemic tripped up production at the manufacturing facility that employs about 50 mostly full-time workers, Robitshek said he’s looking for better days to come.
“We’re just trying to keep our heads above water, there’s lots of blocking and tackling that has to be done, every day,” he said. “There’s a lot of backlogs, still, we’re still just trying to keep up with everything that’s going on. There is always some little piece or part that’s experiencing a bottleneck — one day it’s one thing and the next day it’s a different one.”
Robitshek said one situation brought on by the pandemic-related reduction in the workforce worldwide that he didn’t see coming was the suppression in the number of qualified workers who turn out the intricate and highly-special part his company needs to make their fans and blowers. For him, that wasn’t just disappointing, but costly.
“With the supply chain, and the reduction of people in other companies, we’re finding that lots of material that’s coming in today are having quality issues that we didn’t have a year or two ago,” he said. “We’re having to spend more time on quality checks of things that come in.”
Bay Motor Products is a manufacturer of 2-pole, fractional horse power, AC motors, fans and blowers used in a variety of applications: commercial refrigerators and ovens, fireplaces, heaters, medical devices and scientific equipment, and various applications such as battery chargers, welders, duct boosters, refrigerators and microwave ovens.
Over the last few years, the company has expanded its product line to include fans and blowers that are used in such products as vending machines, electric heaters, tanning beds, fireplace inserts, residential and commercial ovens.
“Many of our customers sell to restaurants, (so when they suffered during the pandemic, we suffered),” he said. “We’ve started to see a bounce back the last three or four months. We are on the comeback and there’s a lot of people here I work with that made that happen. We are very appreciative of the community here. We work with a number of other companies, we share experiences and our knowledge, it’s a great place to be in business. We have a number of longer term employees.”
As with everyone else in the private sector and business world, Bay Motor Products has been impacted by escalating gas prices, a rubberband economy that all too often is stretched it its limits, product availability and costs — steel and copper can be a particular problem — and more, all of which keeps Robitshek “blocking and tackling” to keep his company in the game.
Because the business is so specialized in the products it makes, and so much in demand even in a troubled economy, Robitshek is hoping brighter days are on the horizon.
“We have started a second shift, which we did not have before the pandemic,” he said. “It’s been, probably, more than 10 years since the organization has had a second shift.”
Robitshek explained the addition of the second shift “may not be because we have more people,” but rather because the company is “trying to do something differently, scheduling-wise.”
“We have great people who work here and we’re very proud of our workplace,” he said. “Every day there are trucks picking up our products.
The difficulties Robitshek and Bay Motor Products experienced the past few years, and the directions the company plans to carve out for its future, are shared by countless other manufacturers around the globe. Everyone, everywhere, is plotting ways to regain whatever momentum they had before the pandemic laid down such a suffocating smoke screen.
A survey by the National Association of Manufacturing (NAM) first quarter projections for 2022 said, in part, “... demand for manufactured goods remains strong despite a multitude of headwinds in the global economy. The challenge for manufacturing firms has been in meeting that demand, with sizable hurdles from supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, soaring costs and COVID-19. The labor market remains tight, with job growth in the sector in 2021 rising at the best pace since 1994.”
The report continued: “... companies cite difficulties in finding sufficient workers to meet their capacity needs, despite experiencing wage growth production and nonsupervisory workers in manufacturing that has been at a 40-year high. At the same time, manufacturers have had around 800,000 job openings or more — very elevated rate — for 10 straight months. The (survey found) 88.1 percent of respondents cited supply chain challenges as a primary business challenge in the first quarter, 85.7 percent cited increased raw material costs, and 79 percent cited the inability to attract and retain a quality workforce.”
