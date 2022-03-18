TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s Traverse City Boat Show has a special guest making a splash — a brand new luxury boat made by a new company based in Manistee.
Thoroughbred Boat Company of Manistee will premiere its hand-crafted U23i boat. It will be on display throughout the show.
The Traverse City Boat Show opens Friday and runs through Sunday, at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, 1213 Civic Center Drive. The show will be open Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $7 for adults, $2 for kids ages 6-15. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.
More than 20 exhibitors will display boats and boat-related products and services.
The Thoroughbred U23i is offered with an inboard engine, either 365- or 430-horsepower. Top speed is between 48 and 51 miles per hour.
“We’ve had some big things happen through the years, but having a boat manufacturing company select our show to unveil their new boat is something we never expected,” show producer Blue Water Promotions owner Andrew MacDonald said in a release.
Producing the U23i is the lifelong dream of Manistee native and Thoroughbred President and CEO Mike Kamaloski.
“Our products take styling and design cues from historic and classic boat companies such as Century, Garwood and Chris Craft,” Kamaloski said in the release.
“Our biggest motivator was to bring boat building back to our community, provide great jobs and teach the next generation all about this wonderful industry,” he said.
Thoroughbred will be represented in the Grand Traverse region by Long Lake Marina of Interlochen.
