MANISTEE — Thirteen Manistee County small businesses were awarded a total of $57,000 in Regional Resiliency Program grants.
The RRP grants were awarded through a partnership between Venture North Funding and Development and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).
The $57,000 available consisted of $30,000 from the IDC, $19,000 from Venture North, $5,000 from the Manistee County Community Foundation, $2,500 from West Shore Bank and $500 from a private donor.
Ten of the 13 awards went to women-owned businesses. Three of the small businesses are owned by military veterans.
Manistee County RRP awards went to Andy’s Tacklebox, Brethren; Bear Claw Cafe, Copemish; Café 1907, Manistee; Don’s Sporting Goods, Manistee; Jennifer’s Hair Studio, Manistee; Kellie’s Hallmark Shop, Manistee; Lakeside Cafe, Bear Lake; Linke Lumber Co., Filer City; Movements North, Onekama; Striketown Rec Inc., Manistee; Stu’s Pub, Manistee; The Baca Agency, Manistee; and Transitions Women’s Wellness Center, Manistee.
A total of $137,000 in grant funds was requested via 30 grant applications, according to a release from Venture North.
“The RRP has been good to Manistee County,” IDC trustee Steve Brower said in a release. “We hope that other organizations use a similar grassroots approach to allocating resources to the County. By relying on local people and their understanding of the County, we can work together to ensure funding and other resources are being allocated for purposes that are on track with priorities, in this case jobs and economic development.”
“The Manistee Regional Resiliency Program has been a tribute to the leadership of the Manistee IDC in 2020 and again in 2021,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release.
“In addition to their award of funds, they were instrumental in promoting the availability of grants to small businesses. They also organized a team to review each application and provide funding recommendations which we followed 100% in our grant awards.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.