MANISTEE — Ten Manistee County small businesses received Regional Resiliency Program grants thanks to funding from two community organizations.
The 10 companies received awards of $5,000 or $2,500 to help them “recover from the damages of the COVID pandemic,” according to a release.
The $40,000 in grant money came from a $20,000 award by the Manistee Industrial Development Corporation, a $10,000 grant from the Manistee County Community Foundation through its Community Response Fund and $10,000 through the Regional Resiliency Program.
The Manistee IDC is a 62‐year‐old nonprofit coordinating county’s participation in the Regional Resiliency Program, which is administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
“Small businesses are essential to all sectors of our economy and employment base in Manistee County,” Manistee IDC president Mike Ennis said in the release. “COVID has delivered unprecedented blows to many of the more than 1,200 companies in the County with nine or fewer employees. We need to act now to help sustain small businesses and support their resiliency into 2021.”
“We are pleased to partner with the IDC and Venture North to help support businesses that provide goods and services to our residents and are vital to our economy,” MCCF President and CEO Laura Heintzelman said in the release. “Every community in Manistee County has felt the impact of the pandemic. Our county has a history of generous giving that is once again leaving an indelibly positive imprint and inspiration during this unprecedented time.”
The 10 Manistee County small businesses to receive grant awards last week were J. Catlett & Company, Happy Owl Book Shop, Diner 31, LLC, The Baca Agency, Kathleen’s House of Style, Krista LeAnns Studio of Hair Design, Betty’s Beauty Salon, Transitions Women’s Wellness Center, Jennifer’s Hair Studio and M‐22 Grill.
The IDC plans to announce additional awards to small businesses this week, again in tandem with Venture North.
Since its formation in May, the Regional Resiliency Program has secured more than $500,000 in funding and made grants to more than 150 businesses with nine or fewer employees.
Donations to the Regional Resiliency Fund can be made at www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional‐resiliency‐program or by contacting Laura Galbraith at (231) 357‐6776.
