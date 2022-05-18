We celebrated our vibrant small business community earlier in May during Michigan Small Business Week. Especially here in rural northern Michigan, small businesses are the dominant force behind our local economy.
Home to thousands of locally owned and operated small businesses, the Grand Traverse region’s economy is characterized by a unique appetite to buy local and a hardy entrepreneurial drive to start something new from the roots up.
Despite this, many entrepreneurs across the region note the difficulty of accessing sufficient credit and capital.
In addition to traditional lending and angel investing, there is yet another player helping small businesses secure funding. Venture North Funding and Development is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund providing small business loans and making capital accessible across the 10 counties of northwest lower Michigan.
With a focus on low income and rural communities, Venture North works with small businesses that make big impacts. Whether they are creating family-sustaining jobs in a remote town or providing essential services for underserved communities, these mission-driven businesses get connected to the capital they need to get started and grow with the help of Venture North.
Incubated initially by the former Traverse City Chamber of Commerce, Venture North has since become an independent organization, successfully securing $7 million in capital from various sources to help over 100 local companies not only get started but also scale up.
Venture North President Laura Galbraith has been there from the very beginning. To Laura, the best part of her job is hearing the stories of local dreamers, seeing the real impacts made throughout rural communities and witnessing the great innovations coming out of small-town America.
“Small businesses are the economic heartbeat of our region,” says Galbraith. “We have so many innovative businesses right in our backyard.”
Even through the challenging years of the pandemic, Venture North has helped small businesses stay afloat through the Regional Resiliency program. Laura notes this program as one of their proudest accomplishments as they helped over 300 businesses with $1 million in philanthropic funding.
Venture North fills a critical gap in local lending by providing flexible, low-cost capital and managing more risk than traditional lenders. Consequently, they can work with early-stage businesses and companies with particularly unique needs.
One such business approached Venture North in 2017, requesting $100,000 to import cacao from Ecuador.
Recently recognized as one of the top Michigan 50 Businesses to Watch and Michigan SBDC Best Small Businesses awards at the Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala on May 3, Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate has experienced rapid growth since its early days in the little green bungalow on the outskirts of Empire.
After Jody and DC Hayden purchased the business from Mimi Wheeler in 2013, Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate faced difficulty securing traditional funding with inventory sourced so far away. With the help of Venture North and several microlenders, they have been able to supply sustainably sourced cacao not only for their own chocolate shop but also for chocolatiers across the country.
They even came back to Venture North in 2021, borrowing $145,000 to purchase another 12 metric tons of cocoa from their friend Jenny Samaniego in Ecuador.
With access to this financial capital, Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate has created year-round, full-time jobs and supports other local producers such as Sleeping Bear Farms in Beulah and The Farmer’s Creamery in Mio. They have also reinvested in their employees by raising wages, providing wellness stipends and offering professional development.
“The people on our team show up with their kindness and impressive smarts each and every day,” says Jody Hayden. “It’s such an honor to work with this remarkable team, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built together.”
They aren’t slowing down. The chocolate shop has transitioned from an owner-operated model to a second-stage business with plans to expand its regional reach through the Edward Lowe Foundation’s System for Integrated Growth.
“Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate is driven by our mission to contribute positively to the world in all the small ways we can. We love sharing the story of great chocolate with our customers and being part of our sweet little community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.