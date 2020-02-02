From Staff Reports
CENTRAL LAKE — Got an old shirt that needs a mammoth upgrade?
Mammoth Distilling in Central Lake is launching a re-purposed apparel line. The program benefits the Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities and the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
According to a release, shirts (excluding T-shirts) and outwear are donated. Gently-used items are evaluated by location managers.
Accepted items are cleaned, embroidered with the Mammoth Distilling logo and resold.
In the release, hospitality manager Stuart Hickman said the program is “a different take on ‘out with the old, in with the new ...’ and instead is “simply making the old new again.”
The company will make a $1 donation to the Groundwork Center and the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy for each resold item with the Mammoth Distilling logo.
“It’s a great way to partner with our customers and the community in supporting a cause that is important to our company,” Hickman said in the release.
Anyone who provides an “acceptable item of clothing” during Green Tuesday collection events at tasting rooms in Traverse City and Bellaire receive a $10 Mammoth gift card. Only one gift card per person.
Green Tuesday collection events begin Feb. 4.
“The average American discards more than 80 pounds of clothing every year which seems to unnecessary,” Hickman said in the release. “Our Green Tuesday events offer a fun and effective way for people (to) pursue an alternative.”
The re-purposed brand apparel is available for purchase at the Traverse City location at 221 Garland St. D.
The Bellaire location will have inventory for sale in February.
Hickman said “the response in our Traverse City tasting room has been overwhelming.”
For more information on Mammoth Distilling, visit www.MammothDistilling.com.
