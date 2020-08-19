BAY HARBOR — Mammoth Distilling keeps getting bigger.
The company opened its fourth tasting room in northern Michigan late last month. The Bay Harbor location at 4181 Main St. is just south of Petoskey.
Earlier this summer, Mammoth Distillery Founder and President Chad Munger said the company would open a fourth tasting room in Bay Harbor. Mammoth also is looking to open a fifth location in Adrian.
“It’s certainly been challenging time to open a new location,” Munger said in a release. “But this tasting room has been in the works for nearly a year, and through a ton of hard work and modified plans, we’re excited to be able to welcome our first guests still this summer and be part of the Bay Harbor community.”
The Bay Harbor tasting room is open from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Hours currently are noon to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Customers are encouraged to check www.MammothDistilling.com or social media for the most current hours, which may change seasonally.
Mammoth opened its first tasting room in spring 2016 in Central Lake, at 2407 Main St. The company’s production facility and headquarters are also in Central Lake.
In 2018, Mammoth Distilling opened two more tasting rooms: Traverse City at 221 Garland St., Suite D; and then that fall in Bellaire at 109 N. Bridge St.
In the release, Munger said Mammoth Distilling focuses on “crafting the best spirits from the best ingredients, and leveraging the traditions, techniques and environments that northern Michigan offers.”
Munger added the tasting rooms are designed to create an experience for consumers.
“Each Mammoth tasting room is a comfortable space where guests can unwind and enjoy excellent service paired with each of our products,” Munger said in the release.
Similar to its other tasting rooms, Mammoth Distilling will offer a Barrel Club in the Bay Harbor location. Members will have a unique number and inscription on a barrelhead at the tasting room and lifetime benefits at all Mammoth locations.
Anyone interested in the Bay Harbor Barrel Club can contact concierge Cecilia Burgess at cecilia@mammothdistilling.com.
More information on Mammoth is available at www.MammothDistilling.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.