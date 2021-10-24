BEAR LAKE — Golf carts are forbidden from greens and tees on a course.
But one northern Michigan course welcomed heavy machinery to its closely-cut tees, greens and fairways. Work began last month on a two-year, two-phase renovation of Bear Lake Highlands Golf Course following the purchase of the 18-hole tract by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
The course closed for play Sept. 8 and is scheduled to reopen in July 2022.
“Our goal is to attract more play to the course by improving the golfing experience for everyone,” Little River Casino Resort Director of Marketing and Gaming Barry McGrady said in a release. “We want Bear Lake Highlands to meet the quality and customer service standards of Little River Casino Resort.”
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians acquired the golf course in spring 2018, then handed it over to Little River Casino Resort to operate, McGrady said in an email. After an assessment, it was decided the course needed an infrastructure update as part of a “major facelift” in Phase I of the project.
“We operated it for a few years, tried to get a feel for it and decide what we wanted to do to it,” Bear Lake Highlands Course Manager Steven Biehl said.
“The course had been neglected for a number of years and was in need of some TLC,” McGrady said in an email. “Steven Bielhl took some time to assess the course’s condition and began developing a plan for improvements.
“Closing early on the (2021) season allows enough time for the grasses to germinate, mature and develop a strong root system and for the course to be properly conditioned prior to being opened up next season.”
The biggest changes in the first phase include regrading and reseeding greens and tees to not only provide better putting surfaces, but to also provide “grasses (that) are more resistant to heat, drought, disease and wear from play,” according to the release. Fairways will also be reseeded and widened and some large bunkers reduced to improve play.
“It’s improving the golf experience,” said Biehl, who has three full-time and three part-time employees on his grounds crew. “It will be a different golf experience (when it reopens), but it will be better conditions and more enjoyable to play off of — more consistent.”
More native plants also are planned for Bear Lake Highlands during Phase I.
“Consistent with the Tribe’s reverence for nature, more native plants also will be placed around the course,” McGrady said in an email. “Unlike common horticultural plants, native plants require less water, no fertilizer and fewer pesticides. They also improve biodiversity and provide shelter and food for wildlife.”
Phase II of the project is scheduled to start in the fall of 2022 and will focus on improvements surrounding the course.
Planned projects include a 1.5 acre putting course with “undulating greens, elevation changes and grassy knolls to help golfers of all ages build short-game skills,” according to the release.
An update of the clubhouse, more food options and the feasibility of adding a nine-hole, par-3 course are being discussed by officials.
“It’s still in the planning stages,” Biehl said of Phase II beyond the expansive putting course.
Bear Lake Highlands has been in existence since 1966 as a nine-hole course. Biehl said the second nine opened in the early 1970s.
McGrady said there were several different owners before the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians acquired it.
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians was federally recognized Sept. 21, 1994.
Little River Casino Resort in Manistee opened in 1999.
The resort has a 292-room hotel, 1,700-seat event center and a seasonal recreational vehicle park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.