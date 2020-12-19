From Staff Reports
MACKINAW CITY — The two-year-long Mackinac Bridge tower painting project just garnered another national award, this one from the National Council of Structural Engineers.
Ruby+Associates, of Bingham Farms, was named the Outstanding Project Winner in the Other Structures category of the organization’s Excellence in Structural Engineering Awards, according to a release. The company designed the movable painting platforms used in the Mackinac Bridge’s back-to-back two-year tower painting projects.
“The judges were impressed by the solutions provided for the unique challenges on this project,” said Carrie Johnson, chair of the NCSEA Awards Committee. “The engineers were tasked with creating a painting platform. This was a two-story, movable steel and aluminum structure capable of sustaining 100 mph winds. The solution eliminated the need for almost 400 feet of scaffolding.”
Ruby+Associates in March received one of five Engineering Honorable Conceptor Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan for the project.
Ruby+Associates in 2019 won the Best Neighboring State Project Award at the Structural Engineers Association of Illinois 2019 Excellence in Structural Engineering Annual Awards. The movable scaffold system designed by Ruby+Associates was fabricated by Moran Iron Works in Onaway.
Seaway Painting of Livonia, the contractor performing the work on the bridge, won the E. Crone Knoy Award from the Society for Protective Coatings for its bridge tower work.
The south tower contract is for just less than $6.5 million, and work is expected to be completed in early 2021. The contract to repaint the north tower was just less than $6.3 million. Installation and removal of the platforms has required brief closures during the overnight and early morning hours on several occasions.
The original paint is lead-based and Seaway is required to contain 100 percent of the paint as it is removed and ship it to an appropriate landfill facility. The new paint, which is zinc-based, is expected to last at least 35 years, with periodic maintenance.
