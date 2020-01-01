From Staff Reports
MACKINAC CITY — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is continuing a transition from a toll card to a windshield-mounted sticker.
According to a release from the MBA, MacPass stickers are free until July 1, after which they’ll cost $1.
The authority has been replacing MacPass cards with stickers for several months, the release said.
Ease of use and a reduction of wait times were cited as the reason behind the switch.
“Unlike the old MacPass cards that require drivers to roll down their window and hold the card near the reader device, the new system will automatically scan the windshield sticker when drivers pull up to the toll booths,” MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack said in the release.
The new tolling software system was installed last fall. The release stated that anyone can open a MacPass account for online deposits as well as transaction information.
Passenger vehicle MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and a $7 one-time set-up fee. Commercial accounts require a $200 deposit and an $8 set-up fee.
MacPass holders with passenger cars still qualify for a commuter discount by making both a northbound and southbound trip within 36 hours.
MacPass cards can be used through the end of 2020. Those with a MacPass account do not need to open a new account to get the windshield sticker.
MacPass users can use any open lane as well as designated lanes.
More information on the MacPass is available at https://www.mackinacbridge.org/macpass/macpass.
