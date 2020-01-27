TRAVERSE CITY — Natural food chain Lucky's Market on Monday announced it will voluntarily file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to facilitate the sale of its remaining assets.
Lucky's a week ago announced the closure of 32 stores in several states, including one in Ann Arbor.
Lucky's will continue to operate seven locations, including the Traverse City store, a Monday release stated. But the release also stated that Lucky's has signed an asset purchase agreement with the ALDI grocery chain for five leased store properties and the purchase of one owned property.
The asset purchase agreement is subject to court approval and an overbidding process.
The company still plans to end operations at the 32 locations it last week designated for closure, and is currently running sales at those stores.
Last week, the local store manager Jim Mick said the Traverse City store would remain open. That didn't change after Monday's announcement.
"Staying open," Mick said Monday of the Traverse City Lucky's location.
Monday's release lists seven Lucky's Markets that are to remain open: Traverse City; Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, Missouri; Melbourne, Florida; North Boulder, Colorado; and Fort Collins, Colorado.
At the time of Chapter 11 filing, according to the release, Lucky's had sufficient cash on hand and an agreement for the consensual use of cash collateral.
The release said the company "should have the continued ability to meet its financial obligations, including those to its employees, as well as to vendors for the continued supply of product to its operating locations."
