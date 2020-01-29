TRAVERSE CITY — A bright future for the Lucky’s Market in Traverse City looks more certain after the chain’s founders appeared poised to keep seven stores open.
The chain announced Wednesday that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with a group led by Bo and Trish Sharon, the founders of the company, for seven locations they intend to continue operating. Traverse City is one of the seven.
“While this is a difficult situation across our company, we remain passionate and optimistic that we can continue to offer our communities access to healthful foods in this smaller footprint, preserving hundreds of jobs,” Bo Sharon said in a release.
The Lucky’s Market chain announced last week that it would close 32 of its 39 stores in 10 states.
Lucky’s had 17 stores in 2016 when it announced a major investment by Cincinnati-based supermarket chain Kroger. It then rapidly added 22 more locations, including the Traverse City store in 2017.
On Monday, the Lucky’s chain said it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and would sell its assets. A Monday release also mentioned the chain planned to divest six stores to the ALDI grocery chain.
Wednesday’s announcement of the planned purchase by the Sharons holds the promise of a solid future for the Traverse City location, six other stores and 600 total employees. The other locations slated for sale to the Sharons’ group are: Cleveland, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, Missouri; Melbourne, Florida; North Boulder, Colorado; and Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Traverse City store in Buffalo Ridge shopping center employs about 75 workers, according to Manager Jim Mick.
Wednesday’s release states the ALDI deal involves Florida properties in Coral Springs, Oakland Park, Sarasota, Vineland, Colonial Landing (Orlando) and Venice.
A second asset purchase agreement, announced Wednesday, details the sale to the Publix grocery chain of five properties in Florida: Naples, Neptune Beach, Clermont, South Orange (Orlando), and Ormond Beach.
Each of the asset purchase agreements is subject to court approval and an overbidding process.
Lucky’s is in talks with other potential buyers of the remaining properties slated for closure.
