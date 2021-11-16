TRAVERSE CITY — Child care is crucial to Michigan’s economy, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said during a Monday stop in Traverse City on his Thriving Cities tour.
Three dozen area residents met in Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College to listen to him outline what he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accomplished since his first Thriving Cities Tour last year — and to tell him how state government can improve.
Last year, Gilchrist visited 19 cities, mostly in southern Michigan. This year, five more communities were added to the tour, including Traverse City.
“It was important that we had a city in this part of Michigan,” Gilchrist said. “It certainly is an anchor and destination city in this part of Michigan for so many points of economic activity.”
Communities across the state share problems in common.
“Some of the challenges facing Traverse City are some of the challenges facing other cities, like affordable housing and transportation/mobility,” he said. “We wanted to hear from folks in Traverse City about how we can address them.”
The tour aims to address five issues Gilchrist considers of prime importance to a growing economy: affordable and available housing, generational economic opportunity, environmental quality and justice, kids in cities, and transportation and mobility.
Gilchrist earlier Monday visited an eight-unit apartment complex being developed in Honor specifically for workforce housing.
“That’s a transformational investment in that community,” he said. “These kinds of investments can be made at different scales in different cities all across Michigan.”
The pandemic hit some portions of Michigan’s business community more severely than others.
“It really hit service businesses pretty hard. It hit tourism pretty hard,” Gilchrist said. “It also hit the smallest businesses in our communities in an almost devastating way. A lot of them turned their light off for the last time.”
He acknowledged that child care is an anchor service essential to the economy.
“If there’s no place for children to go, everything falls apart,” he said. “We have to figure out how to fill these gaps.”
“There are people in Traverse City who don’t have an affordable, reliable or convenient place to take their kids every day. That is a hindrance to the growth and opportunity and prosperity of any community where that’s true.”
He told the crowd that the influx of federal relief funds into Michigan will help entrepreneurs innovate and find ways to solve transportation, housing and child care issues.
“When you’re talking about the experience of convenient access to child care that’s available all times of day, it’s just ripe for innovation,” he said. “Hopefully the way that we are working to change the reimbursement and the way that child care businesses are structured in relationship to the state, that that will provide some opportunity for innovative childcare entrepreneurs to spin up those kinds of businesses in rural Michigan.”
He said the Governor’s office is aware that regulations governing childcare businesses are complex.
“They’re regulated by multiple agencies, there’s different types of insurance you have to cover — a lot of that makes sense, because you’re dealing with the most precious souls in the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.