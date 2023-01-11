From Staff Reports
NEW YORK — Recently-published reviews in “Wine & Spirits” magazine examined more than 100 wines from the region and raved about dozens from the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.
Four Leelanau Peninsula wineries received a 91 rating on at least one wine and Verterra Winery in Leland earned that score on two different wines, its 2021 Dry Riesling and a 2018 Dry Gewurztraminer.
Also receiving a 91 score was a 2018 Dagudscht Blanc de Blanc sparkling from Brengman Brothers, a Michigan Brut Rosé Grace from Mawby and a 2020 Lee La Tage sparkling from Ciccone Vineyard and Winery, according to a release from the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.
“Wine & Spirits is tasting wines from across the United States – and most importantly, they are sampling the very best wines from the most famous wine regions worldwide,” said Hamelin, who is also co-owner of Verterra Winery. “To have our Leelanau Peninsula wines tasted and then scoring is a testament to what we can do here on the Leelanau Peninsula,” Geoff Hamelin, president of the LPWT and co-owner of Verterra, said in the release. “It validates the hard work all our teams are putting in out in the vineyard and in the cellar.”
Other LPWT offerings receiving a score between 88-91 points from Wine & Spirits included:
- Good Harbor 2021 Pinot Grigio
- Aurora Cellars 2020 Gruner Veltliner
- Verterra 2021 Pinot Blanc
- Shady Lane 2017 Dry Riesling and 2017 Merlot
- Black Star Farms 2021 Capella Vineyards Semi-dry Riesling and 2019 Gamay Noir
- Leelanau Cellars 2020 Late Harvest Riesling
- Rove Estate 2018 Pinot Noir
Patrick Comiskey wrote a Nov. 18 article for “Wine & Spirits” titled Michigan’s Lake-Effect Wine, examining the region’s success on both the Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas.
The peninsula, which extends into Lake Michigan on the west side of Traverse City, is a one-of-a-kind glacial terroir surrounded by 100 miles of freshwater. These geographical circumstances create a diverse set of micro-climates that enables Leelanau winemakers to create exceptional breadth of white, red, rose and sparkling wines.
“We’d received submissions from Michigan wineries before, but never as many at one time, resulting in a comprehensive snapshot of the Leelanau Peninsula,” Comiskey said in the article. “As its vinifera-winegrowing heritage enters its second generation, we found a region making impressive strides in quality, worldliness, and energy, a provincial locus with global aspirations, freshly interpreting the wine world’s latest innovations and trends, much like what we’re seeing in Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Texas and Arizona.”
The complete article is available at https://www.wineandspiritsmagazine.com/tasting-reports/michigans-lake-effect-wine.
The accolades from “Wine & Spirits” comes on the heels of some state and national awards for the region.
“Collectively, I think we’ve achieved something that is remarkable and worth noting,” Verterra, Aurora Cellars and Good Harbor Vineyards Winemaker Drew Perry said in a release. “We’re doing something amazing here in our own little microcosm. We’re all working hard to maximize the uniqueness of this glacial peninsula and we are only now hitting our stride.”
