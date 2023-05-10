TRAVERSE CITY — Wineries of the Leelanau Peninsula offer a variety of different experiences to patrons.
Whether red, white or rosé, sparkling or varietal, each of the vineyards on the tip of Michigan’s little finger give each glass something special to sip and savor.
A new event from the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail aims to explore a little bit of the essence of the member wineries. The Leelanau Experience May 19-21 will offer a glimpse at 11 different participating wineries in what LPWT President Geoff Hamelin said is a little bit like a Choose Your Own Adventure.
“It’s a brand-new experience,” said Hamelin, who is general manager and co-owner of Verterra Winery. “We thought it was a great opportunity for Michigan Wine Month to not only highlight the quality of the wines we’re making, but the people who make these possible.
“It’s showcasing the diverse things we all bring to the table.”
Each of the 11 participating wineries decide what to offer during the three-day event. Tickets are purchased for each individual offering. Tickets range from $45 to $150.
Some wineries have events on multiple days while others are available just once.
“Each winery gets to define their experience and a price point with what they’re trying to do,” Hamelin said.
Participating wineries by day include:
- May 19: Amoritas Vineyard, Bel Lago Vineyard, Shady Lane Cellars
- May 20: 45 North Winery & Vineyard, Amoritas Vineyard, Black Star Farms, Ciccone Vineyard, French Valley Vineyard, Good Harbor Vineyard, Mawby Vineyard, Shady Lane Cellars, Verterra Winery
- May 21: Aurora Cellars, Black Star Farms, Mawby Vineyard, Verterra Winery
“We are excited about the launch of Experience Leelanau,” Taylor Simpson, co-owner of Simpson Family Estates, which owns Aurora Cellars and Good Harbor Vineyards, said in a release. “The Leelanau Peninsula has so many quality producers that have the ability to offer guests a more in-depth and immersive wine experience.
“We want to showcase the quality of wines being grown and produced on the Leelanau Peninsula and give attendees the opportunity to interact with our winemakers and learn about growing and production practices on a deeper level.”
“They are all different and they have different things to showcase and that makes it fun,” Hamelin said.
Some of the events highlighted in the release include:
- A farm-to-table food and wine pairing at Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay curated by head winemaker Kasey Wierzba. The experience includes an in-depth look at the vineyard, a tour of the barrel room and live music.
- Three different experiences at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay including a vertical wine tasting of the region’s signature varietals — Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc —and library vintages and a wine-paired brunch on May 21 with Estate Chef John Korycki.
- A guided tour from head winemaker Drew Perry through the estate vineyards at Aurora Cellars in Lake Leelanau. The experience includes a one-on-one tasting tour, special bottles from the winery’s library, early releases of future vintages and a curated lunch.
- An estate vineyard tour of The Ridge at Verterra Winery near Northport. The visit includes a glass of sparkling wine during the tour and a vertical tasting of select red wines from its library.
In addition to being a new event, Experience Leelanau is also taking a different approach, Hamelin said.
Instead of it being a weekend tour where more than 500 tickets are sold, Hamelin said the diversity of offerings and locations should offer visitors a “more intimate and elevated experience.”
The LPVA represents 20 member wineries on the peninsula.
For more information or purchase tickets, visit https://lpwines.com/experience-leelanau-2/.
