Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
If you’re a potential home buyer waiting for prices to drop in the Traverse City area, lower your expectations, real estate agent sentiment and home sales data indicates.
Yes, the rate of price appreciation has slowed. The average home sale price in the five county region of Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau was about 5% in February.
A year-ago February that figure was nearly 30%.
The surge in prices has given way to a different real estate market superlative in 2023. ““I’ve been in this business for 45 years, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the inventory as low as it is,” Matt Dakoske, a RE/MAX Bayshore agent in Traverse City, said in mid-March.
Low supply and high demand means Traverse City remains a seller’s market.
Inventory woes
The multiple offers, cash offers, waived inspections and escalation clauses that characterized the market from the later half of 2020 through 2022 persist in 2023, though a degree of sobriety has checked in.
“There’s no doubt that there are sellers out there that say, ‘Gosh, it’s been a seller’s market, I’m just gonna name my number and put something ridiculous on it, and it’s gonna sell,’ and they’re proving that that is not the case,” said Matt Geib, a Century 21 Northland agent in Traverse City who has been in the business for 13 years.
He said the market is changing but incrementally. He said he received six offers on a home he recently listed.
Karly Wentzloff, an agent with Real Estate One in Traverse City who has been in the business for 13 years, says she, too, regularly sees multiple offers but not so much the escalation clauses and deals sold in just a few days.
“Prices are staying pretty strong,” she said.
The average price of a home in the five-county area was $474,482, up about 5% from $450,998 in the same year-ago period, according to Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS data provided by Aspire North Realtors, the local real estate agents association.
Homes priced in the $300,000s draw a lot of attention, she said.
At the other end of the scale are homes on the water. A waterfront home priced under $1,000,000 in Grand Traverse County is now nearly a unicorn.
“There’s precisely two available options under $1,000,000 in the entire county,” Geib said on March 17.
Buyers in that market are particularly aggressive, said Lynne Moon, an agent with Real Estate One in Traverse City who has been in the business for 46 years. “They’re afraid they’re going to never get a place on the water,” she said.
Overall sales are slowing throughout the region because of the limited inventory, agents say.
Sales were down 47% in December, 34% in January and 14% in February from the similar year-ago periods, according to the MLS data.
And while the average number of days a home is on the market has been creeping up in recent months, the time for a sale to turn is still relatively quick, another reflection of the competitive marketplace.
The average number of days on the market for a home in the region was 144 in February 2019. In February 2022 the number was 85, one fewer than this February.
Why homeowners aren’t selling
The inventory predicament, agents said, is the result of the rapid rise in mortgage rates. Many potential buyers are sitting tight with the homes they now have.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage in the United States was 6.6% on March 16, up from about 3% two years earlier, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. What that amounts to when financing 80% of that $474,482 average priced home is a monthly payment more than 50% higher: $2,424 versus $1,600.
Many existing home owners face the prospect of buying a similar house but at a higher monthly payment or a lesser house. “It just isn’t worth it,” Geib said, “so that will continue to contribute to the inventory struggles that we’re seeing.”
Even when someone is in a good financial position to move, the limited inventory keeps them on the sideline. “Anyone who’s staying in the area is being pretty, you know, pretty tight with what they have, knowing that if they give it up they’re unlikely to find a replacement,” Geib said.
What spring will bring
Spring with its milder weather typically brings an increase in activity after the winter months, so agents are looking forward to what the prime selling season will entail.
Interest rates may settle down, and so too may interest rate expectations.
Those 2020 interest rates, amid efforts to keep the economy afloat amid a global pandemic, were historically low.
“I think all people are going to realize that interest rates aren’t suddenly going to be 3% again, that they’re going to have to buy in a market with a 5% interest rate,” Wentzloff said.
Dakoske expects to see more buyers among millennials who can work from home and retirees who will pay the price to meet their retirement dream.
Bargain hunters, he said, may be waiting for, well, they’ll be waiting.
“Unfortunately, buyers too often think this market is going to turn around and go the other way,” he said. “And it’s just not going to happen. Values will not increase like they have the past two years but will continue going up.”
Moon recognizes there is no shortage in demand for an area with such beauty and amenities as Traverse City.
“We’re going to grow and grow and grow, and why shouldn’t we,” she said. “It’s a wonderful town.”
