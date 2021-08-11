TRAVERSE CITY — Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly after setting a new 2021-high of $3.31 per gallon last week. Michigan drivers now are paying an average of $3.30 per gallon for regular unleaded.
That’s 11 cents more than this time last month and $1.10 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.
In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand increased from 9.33 million barrels per day to 9.78 million.
Not only is the demand reading very robust for peak driving season, but 2 percent higher than the same time period in 2019. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined.
These trends, combined with high crude prices, have helped to increase pump prices.
Prices increased because of tension in the Middle East, which heightened after Israeli military jets struck alleged rocket launch sites in Lebanon.
The recent price increase comes after crude prices declined for three days because of market concerns about the impact of rising global COVID-19 infection rates on crude demand.
“According to data from the EIA, last week Midwest gasoline inventories dropped to their lowest point in over a month,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
“Tightening supplies, alongside increased demand in the region, have Michigan drivers seeing some of the highest pump prices so far this year.”
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased.
Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.36 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week’s average and $1.12 more than this same time last year.
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were in Metro Detroit ($3.36), Ann Arbor ($3.35), and Marquette ($3.27).
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were in Benton Harbor ($3.20), Jackson ($3.23), and Flint ($3.23).
