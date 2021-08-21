TRAVERSE CITY — The first of two required annual informational meetings led to a flurry of discussion about projects coming to fruition and a vision of the future of the downtown Traverse City.
The redevelopment of Lot O at the corner of East State and Cass streets and the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan and how it affects the riverfront and the Sara Hardy Farmers Market dominated the “projects and visioning” portion of the special order of business at Friday morning’s monthly meeting of the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority.
The second of two annual informational meetings is tentatively scheduled for November.
One portion of the presentation from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy during the annual meeting portion also was part of a project update in her report to the board. The redevelopment of Lot O from a surface parking lot into a five-story building with the upper four floors being home to 64 housing units became a meeting focal point.
The proposal, which stemmed from an Aug. 5 interview of four developers by city and DDA staff, came as a bit of surprise to some, even though the redevelopment proposal is in the early stages.
Derenzy said the Lot O redevelopment proposal preceded a request-for-proposals later this year for Lot G at 133 E. State St.
“We’re taking out surface parking to bring development in,” Derenzy said. “It’s a better land use that we’re looking at in the west end.”
Mayor Jim Carruthers questioned why he found out more about the recommendation to work with HomeStretch and Goodwill Northern Michigan on Lot O from the media than he did from DDA staff.
DDA board member T. Michael Jackson said while the proposal to add affordable and workforce housing downtown is long-needed and “an admirable project,” he also continued to question how much stress these projects put on infrastructure and parking.
“What is the capacity of Traverse City?” Jackson said. “What do we want it to be?”
City Manager Marty Colburn said no city has a specific capacity or prepares for “a 200-year flood” in the planning process, but must continue to look at smart growth. “It’s a dynamic that’s always changing, always flowing,” he said.
The proposed redevelopment of Lot O was followed by an update on the stabilization of a retaining wall along the Boardman River between Union and Park streets by the SmithGroup. Derenzy said it would be appropriate to have work on a proposed riverfront plaza coincide with city work on the sewer lines in the 100 block of East Front Street.
Carruthers said the release of the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan should come first. DDA Chief Operating Officer Harry Burkholder said the last public engagement meeting on the plan took place this week and the final document could be ready in November after several scheduled September meetings.
In other business during the brief 70 minute meeting, the DDA appointed Nifty Things owner Doug Hickman to fill a vacancy on its parking subcommittee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.