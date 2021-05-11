TRAVERSE CITY — The late Michael G. Eyde had a vision of what he wanted to do with property immediately west of Keith Charters State Park.
Thanks to work last week from Team Elmer’s, others can get a glimpse of the former property owner’s vision.
Team Elmer’s removed massive piles of dirt and fill starting on May 3 from the site where Eyde planned to construct a hotel where every room had a view of the bay. A rooftop restaurant was also planned for the proposed independent hotel Eyde called East Bay One.
East Bay Township Director of Planning and Zoning Claire Karner said Zoning Administrator Leslie Couturier deserves the credit for pushing to get the piles of dirt on the property knocked down.
“I’ve already had residents call in with their appreciation,” Karner said.
Eyde was excited when he discussed plans to construct a 150-room hotel that would be almost 80 feet high after the site was given 3 feet of grading. Eyde said the site plan has been approved and the Federal Aviation Administration has also approved the project, which he discussed for a July 24, 2019 Record-Eagle story.
“He was very passionate about it,” said Jeff Stump, a site and civil engineer with Land One, LLC. “He knew what he wanted.”
But Eyde’s November 2019 death put the 4.34-acre parcel at 1050 U.S. 31 North into a trust. The property has been for sale with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services since late fall 2020, according to Realtor Kelly Miller, the listing agent.
Both the seller and the listing agent are pleased with the fresh appearance of the parcel, which is listed for $3.5 million.
“It looks a lot better,” said Stump, who also works for the MGE Trust Foundation. “It’s ready for something now.”
“Hopefully the parcel looks real nice and real inviting for someone to come in and develop it,” said Miller, who works in East Lansing.
After leveling the lot, Team Elmer’s will plant grass seed on the property. Miller said the lot would be a great location for one or two hotels or an apartment building.
Because the property is across U.S. 31 from the Traverse City State Park beach, it will continue to offer views of East Grand Traverse Bay.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property with an unobstructed view of the bay,” Miller said. “It’s right next to a hotel and it’s right next to a state park.”
While there is some development to report on another proposed hotel site in East Bay Township, Karner said she had no updates on a proposal from Stellar Hospitality, LLC to build on property between Four Mile and Five Mile roads.
Karner said she believes the developer still is working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on rerouting a stream on the property adjacent to Hopscotch Brick Oven and Tap Room. The parcel at 2072 N. U.S. Highway 31 North had been home to Pebble Brook Fun Park and two now-demolished houses.
Karner said the developers received site plan approval from the township planning commission with conditions, but never received a land use permit. “We’ve had pretty limited interaction with them for a while,” she said.
East Bay Township’s Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss another hotel project and two other development proposals at its Zoom meeting May 11. On the agenda for the 6:30 p.m. meeting are:
- A public hearing for a conditional rezoning request for the Elmbrook Golf Course on 1750 Townline Road. Karner said developer Joe Locricchio, owner of JLG Properties, is seeking to change the zoning from low to high density on 30 acres closest to Hammond Road and from low to moderate density on the back 200 acres.
- Discussion of a site plan review from Lake Michigan Hospitality 31, LLC on a proposal to build a four-story hotel AVID Hotel at 1942 U.S. 31 North, the site of a former Wendy’s restaurant.
- A public hearing for an amended site plan at Lakemore Resort, 2323 Salon Road.
