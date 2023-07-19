TRAVERSE CITY — The Fourth of July holiday moved TCNewTech off its traditional spot on the calendar.
So the organization continued to flip the script.
Normally held on the first Tuesday of the month featuring entrepreneurs pitching their ideas and start-ups for a $500 prize, the July 11 event at the City Opera House featured a role reversal.
It was those who usually make the investment in a product or a concept on stage vying for the audience vote and a $500 donation to charity. Ben Look of Seamless Ventures took top honors July 11 and matched the donation for a $1,000 donation to the Munson Healthcare Foundation.
“We are honored to have Ben Look as a member of the TCNewTech community,” TCNewTech Event Director Christopher Nesbit said in a release. “His insights and expertise are invaluable to our entrepreneurs, and we are grateful for his support of the Munson Healthcare Foundation.”
“Working with Corporate Innovation” was the title of Look’s presentation.
Nesbit said each of the presentations at the Reverse Investor Pitch Night event had valuable information for the start-up community.
“We were thrilled to see such a wealth of information being poured out at the Reverse Investor Pitch Event,” Nesbit said in the release. “The quality of the pitches was outstanding, and Ben Look’s presentation was particularly impressive. His insights into the corporate innovation landscape are invaluable to our audience ...”
In a release previewing the event, Nesbit said the reverse of the traditional TCNewTech format “where investors become the storytellers and startups gain firsthand knowledge from seasoned industry experts” can provide information to a broad audience.
“This event represents our commitment to fostering innovation, building connections and supporting the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said in the release.
Other Reverse Investor Pitch Night event contestants included:
- Bradley Matson – With over 15 years of entrepreneurship experience, “Matson has played a pivotal role in building startup ecosystems,” according to the TCNewTech release. “His expertise and passion drive innovation and support vibrant startup communities.”
- Thomas Coke – “A true powerhouse in the realms of entrepreneurship, law and alternative finance, Coke brings a wealth of experience to the table,” according to the release. “His diverse background and strategic approach to business growth make him a valuable asset in the startup ecosystem.”
- Broc W. Edwards – “With a background in law and alternative finance, Edwards is a respected entrepreneur and startup enthusiast,” the release said. “His deep understanding of the investment landscape and commitment to driving innovation make him a valuable participant ...”
TCNewTech’s next event is scheduled for Aug. 1.
For more information about the August and upcoming events, visit tcnewtech.org.
