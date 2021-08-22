TRAVERSE CITY — As an owner of multiple businesses and as the president of the Michigan Association of Elks, Jim Rowland has a lot of things on his plate.
So the owner of Willie’s Rear restaurant is ready to pass the spatula to someone else.
Located at 1315 W. South Airport Road, Willie’s Rear went on the market Aug. 17. Serving breakfast and lunch, the restaurant was launched in 1978 by Bill Sternberg on the back side of the Hillside Plaza — which led to its name.
Rowland bought and ran the restaurant from 1990-99 and again from November 2010 to the present.
But after purchasing the Two on the Town dining and entertainment marketing program from founder John Rodge in early 2021 and taking over as state president of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in May, Rowland decided it was time to sell the restaurant.
“I had a good run at Willie’s,” Rowland said of his more than 20 years owning and cooking at the eatery. “I’ll miss the people. It’s a show. My wife calls it a boy’s club, and it is. Now it’s developed into something else.”
“He’s owned it more than once and for a long time,” said listing agent Crystal Gober, Realtor and co-owner of Traverse Real Estate. “He said, ‘I have to take some stuff off my plate.’ He’s a busy man.
“This was the piece he was ready to let go and move on.”
But while Rowland may be moving on from Willie’s, he is definitely not slowing down. Not even close.
Jim and his wife, Joan, own a Christmas tree farm in Ellsworth that has grown to 600 fir trees on 75 acres. He is also keeping an arm in the food industry as a partner in A & J Catering Northwest, which was founded just a week ago.
“I don’t sleep anyway,” Rowland joked. “So I try to stay busy. Rest is rust and I don’t want to be rusty.”
The 1,600-square-foot business is listed for sale for $249,000. The restaurant seats 62.
“That’s the business, the equipment, the inventory and the recipes,” Gober said.
And business has been good this year. Coming off a 2020 when sales were half of normal, Rowland said monthly sales this year set or were just slightly below record levels.
“On a regular basis we’re seeing it approach the highest numbers we’re ever had,” he said.
Admitting he has no idea how Google’s algorithms work, Rowland said Willie’s Rear landed on a Google search for the best restaurants near Cherry Capital Airport. He said out-of-town customers have been coming to the restaurant “seven to nine at a time.” Rowland said local diners still represent 80-85 percent of his business, but it was about 95 percent in the 1990s.
Rowland said the familiar faces — particularly groups that would fill the three long tables for groups in the front room — will be missed when the restaurant sells. He said the Coast Guard Auxiliary met the first and third Monday of every month in that front room and the local chapter of Business Network International also frequented the space.
“It’s been very consistent,” Rowland said. “I enjoy those groups.”
Running a restaurant in a pandemic also taught Rowland other lessons. When Willie’s Rear reopened earlier this year, Rowland trimmed the hours slightly from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed the eatery on weekends.
“Going through COVID last year, getting through it and keeping the restaurant open, I came out the other side with a much different view of hours and how people react to everything,” he said.
Rowland, who does the cooking at Willie’s, employs three waitresses. He said one person works each day and all three are expected to stay on for the new owner. The new owner also will benefit from renovations at the former Hillside Plaza — now called the Market Hub — completed by brothers Mike and John Kolarevic of ECEK Holdings, LLC.
“It’s night and day,” Rowland said of the renovated plaza. “I can’t say enough about the effort they put in. I can’t applaud those guys more.”
Gober said she hopes the new owner of Willie’s keeps the more than 40-year tradition going. Of course, Gober was leading with her stomach in that regard.
“I’m excited for Jim,” she said. “I go there all the time. I hope whoever purchases it is as equally as awesome as he is.”
Neither Gober nor Rowland expect Willie’s to be on the block for an extended period of time. But nothing is the norm with an unpredictable real estate market.
“Being a turn-key restaurant, I don’t think it will last long,” said Gober, who has been a Realtor for more than 7 years and just marked the 1-year anniversary of the rebranded Traverse Real Estate.
Rowland said a quick sale would allow him to help out in transition in any way he is needed. Rowland said he will start ramping up his work in early September with the 2022 Traverse City Two on the Town card.
Sales of the 2022 Traverse City discount card begin in November. The dining deals begin Dec. 1, 2021.
“That day is coming pretty quick,” Rowland said.
