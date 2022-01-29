ELK RAPIDS — Sales of Local’s Light beer grew 35 percent in 2021, helping Short’s Brewing Company end the year with a 2.3 percent increase in distribution sales.
The brewery — including Short’s Brewing Company brands and Starcut Cider brands — ended 2021 with an overall production volume of 52,986 barrels, a 3.9 percent jump from 2020.
All the growth was driven by in-Michigan sales.
“We’ve been reducing our out-of-state volume. Our in-state volume has been our biggest strength,” said CEO Scott Newman-Bale. “That’s partly due to the fact that whenever you go into a new market, typically you’re heavier on draft product and kegs. And that really went away because of the pandemic.
“We actually had some pretty gnarly numbers early in the year out-of-state — which did recover nicely toward the end of the year. But it was an interesting start, to say the least.”
Short’s began distribution outside of Michigan in 2016 in Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin. In 2018 it added Florida and in 2020 Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Local’s Light recorded solid sales growth between 2019 and 2020 — and accelerated in 2021. Package sales of the light lager leaped 20 percent from 2020 totals. Short’s began also selling Local’s Light in 24-packs in 2020, and sales of that packaging took off in 2021.
Short’s two classic flagship brands — Soft Parade and Huma Lupa Licious IPA — didn’t beat 2020 package numbers in 2021. But draft volumes of both were were much closer to 2019 levels in 2021 than they were in 2020, when social distancing guidelines were stricter.
Starcut Ciders, riding on the rising popularity of cider, also contributed to Short’s year.
“Cider sales are definitely up double digits and definitely growing,” Newman-Bale said.
“It was very exciting to end 2021 with positive growth because our distributor partners and sales reps (AKA Liberators) worked very hard to beat 2020 pantry-loading numbers through new marketing programs and flagship brand focus,” Short’s Sales Officer Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in a release.
Draft sales recovered in 2021 after the heavily socially distanced 2020 low point.
“That’s one of the big success stories. That is actually up. Our retail operations — just out of Bellaire — were up 20 percent over 2019,” said Newman-Bale.
Business at the brewpub, he said, held about steady between 2019 and 2020 despite pandemic limitations.
Short’s Brewing Company was founded by Joe Short in 2004 in Bellaire. The company in 2009 began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan from its Elk Rapids Production Facility.
