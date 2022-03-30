TRAVERSE CITY — Four start-up companies with ties to northern Michigan are scheduled to make presentations on April 5.
TCNewTech’s monthly event at the City Opera House starts with networking at 5:30 p.m. The pitch presentations begin at 6 p.m.
All four of the scheduled presentations have connections with northern Michigan.
“That’s a priority for us, to get companies based here or that would consider moving here,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said. “Even the companies that come from outside the area, we are showing them what the entrepreneur ecosystem is in Traverse City and the opportunity that exists for start-ups here.”
The four start-ups will make five-minute pitches for their businesses or new technologies, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session.
Following the pitches, the audience will vote via text for the winning pitch and the start-up will receive the $500 prize, sponsored in April by Michigan Broadband Services.
TCNewTech’s Pitch Night is also livestreamed simultaneously to its LinkedIn and Facebook pages and YouTube channel.
Scheduled pitches include:
- Jim Millar for Atterx Biotherapeutics. Millar lives in Frankfort and is working as the acting Chief Financial Officer with Atterex in Madison, Wisconsin. Atterex Biotherapeutics is a life science company “developing novel products that prevent and treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections,” according to its website.
- John Levandowski for iSanitize Case. Levandowski lives in Grand Rapids and formerly had a valet service in Traverse City. The iSanitize Case is “a phone case with UVC lights embedded that kills germs and bacteria” and allows the user “to sanitize external surfaces as well as the phone and case itself,” according to a release.
- TCNewTech Founder Russell Schindler for H2O Investigations in Traverse City. H20 Investigations is “specializing in water sampling that is cost-effective and efficient” for clients including groundwater, soil vapor intrusion, industrial/facility, storm/surface water, land fill, and waste/wastewater, according to its website.
- Nevada Rector of Fresh Life Meal Prep, which uses local ingredients from the 10-acre Not Too Fancy Farm in Kingsley. Fresh Life meals are family-sized meals “fresh from the farm with local pickup locations,” according to a release.
In addition to the entrepreneurial pitches, the TCNewTech audience will hear updates on Northern Michigan Start-up Week and Michigan’s Creative Coast. There will also be a presentation from 10 northwest Michigan VEX Robotics teams in advance of world championships in May.
“They’re trying to raise $50,000 to get 10 robotics teams to the world championships in Texas,” Szunko said.
During the Open Mic portion of the April 5 event, audience members are welcome to share 30-second community announcements.
To register for the April 5 event or for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCNTApril2022. To apply for future Pitch Night events, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or email Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
