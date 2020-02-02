TRAVERSE CITY — New owners on Friday took the reins of East Bay Township restaurant Peegeo’s.
But George VanKersen, who opened the restaurant in 1983, isn’t going anywhere.
“They’re hiring me back,” he said of the new owners, a group of locals who closed the deal Friday afternoon.
VanKersen, 63, and his wife, Susan, decided to sell the eatery so they can spend more time at home.
“I just had to cut back. I can’t keep doing these 80-hour work weeks,” said George.
But he’s not ready to leave the business that has kept him hopping for 37 years. He plans to remain a fixture at Peegeo’s, 525 High Lake Road, for a long time.
“I’m hoping until I keel over,” he said. “I definitely want to stick around.”
Peegeo’s Food & Spirits functions as a sort of community living room for a big chunk of East Bay Township. Friends stop by to share pizza or talk over drinks. The menu includes burgers, burritos, lasagna, shrimp, walleye and deep-fried Snickers bars.
Summertime brings in vacationers staying along the shores of nearby Tibbets, High, Chandler, Spider and Arbutus lakes.
Winter draws snowmobilers who slide off their machines on their way to get gas at Courtade’s Trading Center, just down the road. Locals keep the place busy all year long, including the shoulder seasons.
The restaurant’s name is a combination of two: VanKersen’s former partner “Pete” and “George” — PeeGeo’s.
One of the four new owners is Dane Porter, director of operations at Magnum Hospitality, which owns Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen in Elk Rapids, Café Santé in Boyne City and Red Mesa Grill in Traverse City and Boyne City.
“Some of the principals who own Magnum — some of those guys are involved in this purchase, not Magnum itself,” VanKersen said.
What did the buyers see in Peegeo’s?
“What’s not to see, right?” Porter said. “The house that George built is a fantastic local eatery with a fantastic clientele and a fantastic reputation.”
“He just doesn’t want to have to work his 80 hours a week that he’s been doing his whole life.”
The new owners don’t plan any changes, Porter said, with the exception of perhaps adding more workers.
“That’s always been the plan, but ... in the restaurant industry up here in northern Michigan right now, it’s not necessarily the easiest to fill that plan,” said Porter.
VanKersen said Peegeo’s currently has 34 employees.
Asked about his favorite memory from the last 37 years, VanKersen couldn’t pin down just one.
“Oh my God, there’s too many to mention,” he said. “It’s just been endless. All the customers. The customers have been just such a joy for me. That’s the part I’m going to miss the most. That’s why I’m glad I’m going to get to be there still.”
Cindy Johnson was dining with friends at Peegeo’s on Thursday. She said she’s been eating at the restaurant for “maybe 30 years.”
Longtime customer Rod Koehler, when asked why he frequents the restaurant, glanced around the busy room and said, “That’s obvious. It’s the camaraderie.”
VanKersen’s job won’t change much, except for cutting back hours. He’ll still be a guiding force behind day-to-day operations.
“Just to sort of help keep things running smooth the way they do,” said VanKersen. “I keep telling everyone I’m going to be the Colonel Sanders of Peegeo’s.”
A Facebook post this week signed “George and Susan” expressed the couple’s feelings about the restaurant and the role it has played in their lives:
“It will continue as it is now — that comfortable place to spend time with loved ones and friends, to decompress, to celebrate, to continue traditions, to be welcomed, to share laughs, to enjoy the same great food; and chances are George will still come by your table to say hello and check in with you, since … well … let’s be honest. He’s sort of part of the furniture and he won’t be able to stay away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.