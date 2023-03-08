TRAVERSE CITY — Buzzelli Foods LLC opened in October 2021 at Oleson’s Plaza East off Hammond Road.
Owners Kathy and Pat Gibbons purchased the space to make mozzarella and rent space to others who needed a kitchen part time.
They also sold cheese and products from Italy out of the storefront, but Kathy said this is no longer sustainable.
“It was great, but it’s been very slow,” she said of the retail side. “We realized it made more sense to just focus on making cheese.”
The retail operation is open through Thursday, Kathy said. Until then, some items are sold at a discount.
The couple is taking time off and plans to return to the kitchen space later this spring.
They will resume making cheese for farmers markets.
Last year, Kathy Gibbons said they sold cheese at the Fulton Street Market in Grand Rapids.
Kathy Gibbons said they are waiting for their applications to be approved and then they will post their farmers market locations on their Facebook page.
Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi continues to use the kitchen space a couple days each week.
The frozen pierogi is available to purchase at Hansen Foods in Suttons Bay, both Oryana locations in Traverse City, Village Market in Elk Rapids and Danu Hof Farm & Market in Mancelona. Babcia’s is also available through the online Sara Hardy Farmers Market.
Additionally, Mangio Fresco will continue to make pizza dough in the Buzzelli Foods kitchen.
