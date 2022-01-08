TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union will open its second branch in Traverse City on Jan. 10, at 3650 N. U.S. 31 South.
The credit union also has a branch at 310 W. Front St.
The new full-service branch also features a notary public and access to “mortgage, commercial lending, insurance and wealth management services,” according to a release. Contactless banking options, drive-through, a 24-hour drive-up ATM and night depository are also featured at the new branch.
“We are excited to expand our services in the Traverse City community,” branch manager Carolyn Brooks said in the release. “We have the privilege of serving many wonderful members from our downtown branch, and our hope with the new U.S. 31 branch is to offer them another convenient location and bring brand new members of the community into the LMCU family.”
To mark the opening, LMCU will donate $10 to Food Rescue for every new account opened in January and February.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, LMCU was established in 1933 and is the largest credit union in the state. LMCU has more than 520,000 members and a staff of more than 1,550. LMCU’s assets exceed $11.5 billion with a mortgage serving portfolio in excess of $13 billion, according to the release.
LMCU has 66 locations, 19 in southwest Florida. More information is available at www.LMCU.org.
