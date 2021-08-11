Two credit unions with branches in northern Michigan made the Forbes 2021 list of America's Best Credit Unions in Each State.
Lake Michigan Credit Union, headquartered in Grand Rapids, ranked No. 3 on the list of the best credit unions in Michigan. East Lansing-based MSU Federal Credit Union, ranked No. 5.
The top credit union in Michigan according to Forbes was ELGA Credit Union, based in Burton. Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union headquartered in Clinton Township was ranked No. 2. Genisys Credit Union in Auburn Hills rounded out the top five at No. 4.
Forbes and market research firm Statista ranked 10 credit unions headquartered in Michigan on its 2021 list.
Nearly 25,000 customers "were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships," according to an online release from Forbes. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, in addition to five subdimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Of the 5,068 credit unions in the U.S., only 3.6 percent made the 2021 list, according to a release.
The five other Michigan credit unions to make the 2021 list included, in order: Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union, Midland; DFCU Financial, Dearborn; Lake Trust Credit Union, Brighton; University of Michigan Credit Union, Ann Arbor; and Dort Financial Credit Union, Grand Blanc.
The complete list of the top credit unions in each state is available at https://tinyurl.com/ForbesCU2021.
Forbes also compiled a list of the 2021 America's Best Banks in each state. Of the 4,978 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-insured banks in the country, just 135 (2.7%) made the list, according to a release.
A search of the best banks in Michigan returned three. Ironically none of them are headquartered in the state, but two have a long relationship not only with Michigan, but also the region.
Huntington Bank ranked No. 1 and Fifth Third Bank No. 3 in Michigan. Both of the banks have Ohio headquarters, Huntington in Columbus and Fifth Third in Cincinnati.
No. 2 was Citizens Bank, headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.
The complete list of the top banks in each state is available at https://tinyurl.com/ForbesBank2021.
