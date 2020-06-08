TRAVERSE CITY — Little Bohemia, widely known as Little Bo's, is closed permanently.
Owners of the restaurant, 540 W. Front St., locked the doors in March when restaurants in Michigan were ordered closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Manager and co-owner Nancy Freund announced the permanent closure in a release posted Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"We just don't feel that we can recover from the economic impact that the state mandated closure has caused," she said in the release.
The restaurant originally was built as a hot dog stand in 1932. Eugene and Phyllis Freund bought the restaurant in 1969. Their children, siblings Nancy Freund and Edward Freund, took over operations in 2005.
Little Bohemia served Chef Mario Batali and golfers Arnold Palmer and Sir Walter Hagen. It was known for specialties including its olive burger, cherry bread pudding and carrot cake; and for comfort foods including meatloaf, goulash and Bohemian Pork Dinner.
Edward, a jeweler, will remain in Traverse City, the release stated. Nancy plans to move back to California.
The property and building are listed for sale with Jack Lane at Real Estate One, 231-995-0000 or jack@jacklaneteam.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.