TRAVERSE CITY — An innovative fundraising platform conquered the City Opera House stage at TCNewTech.
Lite Tuition scored big at the June 6 TCNewTech Pitch Night, winning the $500 top prize. Founder Marc D. Alexander made the winning presentation, emerging from a diverse lineup of startups.
Lite Tuition is a social tech company taking “an unique approach to addressing the financial challenges faced by students pursuing higher education,” according to a release from TCNewTech. “The platform provides an alternative source of funding, empowering students to overcome obstacles and pursue their academic dreams without compromising their financial well-being.”
TCNewTech Event Director Christopher Nesbit said Alexander’s passionate pitch allowed Lite Tuition to claim the $500 prize, sponsored this month by Marty Stevenson.
“We are delighted to name Lite Tuition as the winner of the TCNewTech Pitch Event,” Nesbit said in the release. “Marc D. Alexander’s commitment to empowering students through innovative fundraising aligns perfectly with our mission of fostering entrepreneurship and driving positive change in northern Michigan.
“Lite Tuition is revolutionizing the fundraising landscape for students, offering a transformative solution that ensures equal access to educational opportunities. We eagerly anticipate the profound impact Lite Tuition will have on students in our region and beyond.”
Other presentations at the June 6 Pitch Night included:
- Deepview co-founder Eli Davis. Deepview uses artificial intelligence software and machine-learning algorithms “to identify and categorize defective parts with unmatched precision,” according to a release. “By automating visual inspections that were once reliant on human labor, Deepview AI is driving efficiency and eliminating common defects that plague the manufacturing industry.”
- Traverse Van Co. founder Darragh Goeckel. Anticipating a spring 2024 hard launch, Traverse Van Co. is “a customizable camper van rental business ... set to offer customers an extraordinary road-tripping experience that seamlessly blends travel and lodging, ensuring ultimate comfort and creating cherished memories,” according to a release.
- Motmot founder Elliot Smith. A professional engineer, Motmot aims to promote water security and availability. “Through their expertise in inspecting and mapping public drinking water pipes and leveraging innovative technologies, Motmot is actively driving positive change in the water infrastructure landscape,” according to a release.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for July 11. For more information about the July and upcoming events, visit tcnewtech.org.
