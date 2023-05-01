Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
Nowhere in Michigan has collaboration achieved more success for our economy than the greater Grand Traverse Region.
This has been demonstrated time, and time again through partnerships and teamwork that has brought higher than expected funding allocations from state agencies, all the way through to the increased number of appointments to state level boards and commissions.
We are at a time where the workforce shortages are rising to crisis levels in some industry sectors. Each industry needs workers, and yet birth rates are down, our population is aging, folks are leaving the labor force, and our lack of housing inventory has made this the one of most challenging times that our economy has seen in over a decade.
Our communities excel in placemaking and quality of life, so we don’t really have difficulty with attracting workers. With a shift away from skilled trades for a decade or more, we don’t have enough construction workers to fill the work available to build new infrastructure and housing. This is rather a chicken and egg problem, as we need people to move here to work in our industry to build structures faster, and yet we have no place for them to live.
The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is a non-profit professional trade organization that represents the commercial construction industry in our region.
Our members are made up of contractors, vendors, engineers, architects and many other facets of the commercial construction trades. We are your boots on the ground in the built environment. A recent member survey shows that our members create over $500 million in annual payroll, with a direct economic impact to the region of nearly $2 billion.
In recent strategic planning sessions, our team at the Builders Exchange prioritized working on finding ways to address these workforce shortages in our industry.
Looking at this problem from an economic development lens has heightened our desire to collaborate with partner agencies to solve these problems.
What does that mean? That means we are sharing resources with Housing North, our region’s voice for identifying and removing barriers to workforce housing to help the overall conditions and availability. That means we are teaming with the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area to find ways where we can impact the local regulatory climate to improve the permitting conditions for our members.
That means we are working with Networks Northwest to bring the resources they provide directly to our members, such as the Going Pro training grants, apprenticeship grant funds, MichiganWorks! employer services, and supporting MiCareer Quest and ThriveNorth to help offset the rising costs.
That means we are working with all skilled trades training providers such as Northwest Education Services, Northwestern Michigan College, Baker College and the union training partners to support initiatives for attraction and education in our industry.
That means we are working with the local units of government to bring their projects to our members to provide a more competitive bid environment and to entertain a more favorable regulatory conditions to expedite project permitting.
The Builders Exchange team and our industry recognizes the value in having a voice at the table, and working together for the shared outcome.
Meeting the talent needs of the future will require all hands on deck, with innovative and unique solutions to stay competitive. We at the Builders Exchange are rolling up our sleeves to do our part.
Follow our work and collaborate with us! www.bxtvc.com
