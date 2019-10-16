TRAVERSE CITY — After first jumping into the business in 2012, Lillipad Marine is leaping in again with another innovative product.
The Traverse City company run by Ann and Corey Schaub unveiled the Lillipad REVO Ladder at the International BoatBuilders Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida.
The pontoon boarding ladder won an Innovation Award at IBEX, which concluded on Oct. 3, among a record-number of entries in the competitive decking equipment/hardware category.
The five-step aluminum ladder drops four feet below the deck of a boat or dock. When retracted, the modular system folds about 16 inches above the deck.
“It’s the shortest ladder on the market when it’s folded, but it’s the longest on the market when it’s deployed,” Corey Schaub said.
Ann Schaub said the REVO ladder was designed for the young and old. She said conventional boat ladders have thin steps that require a lot of upper body strength.
“There are a million ladders out there,” she said. “They’re very uncomfortable and they’re built in such a way that not everybody can use them.”
Heather Leman, administrator at Long Lake Marina, went online to check out the REVO Ladder. Leman said she probably will carry it in the store as soon as it is available.
“(Corey) really does a nice job thinking of things people need and like,” said Leman, adding that Lillipad products can be used not only on boats, but also on docks and hoists.
To make the ladder even easier to use, the lower portion is vertical while the upper portion is sloped. A retracting strap ensures it can be deployed and retracted easily.
A modular mounting system means the ladder can be attached to the stern or bow of a boat.
The REVO ladder — like the company’s Diving Board and Funnel, for delivering gasoline to boats — is aluminum and manufactured in China. Lillipad products are warehoused near Chum’s Corner.
“Everything we make is aluminum,” Ann Schaub said.
“Everything we make is the absolute highest quality we can get,” Corey Schaub added.
The REVO Ladder retails for $589 and is available through more than 400 dealers, several in the immediate area.
Corey Schaub said Lillipad is in “conversations with many of the biggest boat dealers in the world” to have the Diving Board and REVO Ladder available as options.
“You’ll start to see them on boats from the factory,” he said.
Leman said Lillipad products sell well at Long Lake Marina.
“The Lillipad Diving Board has been very popular,” Leman said. “They’ve engineered it so well that you don’t get the weight restrictions that you do with other diving boards.
“The fuel fill is real nice. You can attach it to a dock. You still need your six-gallon gas can, but it makes it so much easier to use and it prevents spills.”
The Schaubs got into the marine accessory business over the Fourth of July weekend in 2012. The couple — living in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the time — were visiting her parents, Al and Joy Fettig, at their house on Six Mile Lake in East Jordan.
The two couples were joined on the Fettig’s pontoon boat by his two teenage sons and the couple’s four-month-old daughter, Lilli. Ann Schaub said the teens were bored, so she turned to her husband.
“He’s super handy, so I said, ‘Build them a diving board. That’ll keep them entertained,’” she recalled.
Corey Schaub built what was later dubbed ‘The Redneck Diving Board.’ There was one big problem. Anytime one of the 100-pound kids used the 36-inch board, it rocked the rest of the boat so badly that one of the pontoons went under the surface of the water.
“The one thing was to make something that didn’t rock the boat,” Corey Schaub said. “If it rocked the boat, it wasn’t good for the market. It had to be something that everyone on the boat would enjoy.”
After much tinkering, the Lillipad Diving Board jumped into the marketplace early in 2014. The diving board went onto win an Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show in 2015.
The Schaubs moved back to Traverse City later in 2015 after living out of state for “three years, six month and one day,” Corey said.
Corey Schaub said the company has sold “thousands of boards” the 5 years it’s been on the market. He said the diving board received a U.S. patent in 2018 and is in the final stages of receiving Canadian and European patents. The Lillipad Diving Board retails for between $1,295 and $1,495.
The company launched its Marine Funnel in late 2016 as an easier way to put gasoline into boats without spillage. The $289 funnel attaches to a dock or lift and Corey Schaub said the idea was “born on Silver Lake” in response to a question posed by John Merrifield of Alpers Excavating.
“We ship that product all over the country,” Corey Schaub said.
Now Lillipad has a third product that is ready to climb into the marine market.
