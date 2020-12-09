ELK RAPIDS — Huma Lupa Licious now has a little brother.
Short’s Brewing Company announced late last week that Lil’ Huma while become one of its flagship brands and will be available year-round. Lil’ Huma is 4.5 percent alcohol by volume and is 95 calories with 4 carbs, according to a release from Short’s.
“IPA development has been a huge part of our brewery’s DNA since day one,” Founder Joe Short said in a release. “We’ve tested many versions of session IPA as seasonal and specialty drops and dozens of pub-only releases.
“Lil’ Huma is our first year-round offering for a low cal/carb/ABV IPA.”
According to the release, Short said Huma Lupa Licious “was the beer that built Short’s Brewing Company” and the Lil’ Huma should serve as “the next generation of micro brewing’s evolution.”
Lil’ Huma stands out on store shelves with an acid-lime, high-visibility packaging. The release said the lime color calls to mind outdoor wear and is meant to serve as “a direct connection to the brands’ love of adventure.”
While Short’s promotes the low-calorie, low-carb Lil’ Huma, the company said it is not short on taste with its “huge citrus and pine hop profile ...”
Lil’ Huma is available on tap and in 12-ounce cans. Shorts officials said Lil’ Huma 12 packs are in markets and 6 packs now are shipping.
According to the release, 12-ounce bottles of Lil’ Huma will be available in early 2021 and 18 packs may be available by summer 2021.
Lil’ Huma replaces Juicy Brut in the Short’s flagship line-up.
For more information about Lil’ Huma and where to find it, visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/lilhuma. More information about the company is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.