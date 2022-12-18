TRAVERSE CITY — It’s the season of giving and Lights Over Leelanau is doing its part.
The second annual event is combining a showcase of Christmas decorations with a holiday food drive.
Ten Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail locations are offering specials through the end of December. All one has to do to take advantage of the specials is to donate two canned goods to Leelanau Christian Neighbors.
LPWT Marketing Director Nick Hartman said the idea to combine Lights Over Leelanau with a food drive was “a collaborative effort between the wineries.”
“We wanted to give back to the community,” Hartman said. “This is the best connection to work with Leelanau Christian Neighbors.”
“How nice of them,” Leelanau Christian Neighbors Executive Director Mary Stanton said. “The wineries have always been wonderful to us, in addition to the Chamber of Commerce in Leelanau County. Individually (the wineries) have done a good job supporting us, whether it’s monetarily or with food donations.
“We count on our community supporting us and they’re always ready to do so.”
Stanton said LCN served 113 families from its food pantry in Lake Leelanau on Monday.
“That takes a lot of food,” she said.
The Lights Over Leelanau promotion runs through the end of December, but Hartman said it may continue into 2023.
“We might extend it until the end of January,” he said.
There are a wide variety of promotions offered for Lights Over Leelanau including complimentary glasses and pours, flights of chocolate and discounts on purchases of wine and merchandise. A complete list of special offerings with a donation of two canned goods is available at https://lpwines.com/lights-over-leelanau/.
Participating wineries for Lights Over Leelanau include:
- Verterra Winery
- Leelanau Cellars
- 45 North Winery
- Dune Bird Cellars
- Amoritas Vineyards
- French Valley Vineyard
- Two K Farms
- Ciccone Vineyards
- Rove Estate
- Boathouse Vineyards
Since there are no tickets to be purchased, Hartman said there is no way to accurately determine attendance for the 2021 event. But he said the event will likely continue during the 2023 holiday season and beyond.
“It was good,” Hartman said of last year’s participation. “We had quite a bit of buzz. We definitely had a lot of enthusiasm built around it and want to continue it.”
The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail divides 21 wineries into three sections: The Sleeping Bear Loop, Northern Loop and Grand Traverse Bay Loop.
Each tasting room along the trail “offers its own unique holiday experience, from festive patios lined with snow-covered evergreens, Christmas trees adorned with glittering lights and cozy fireside nooks loaded with charm,” according to a release announcing the second annual Lights Over Leelanau.
