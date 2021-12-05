SUTTONS BAY — Christmas lights set the holiday mood and the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is definitely in the spirit.
Participating wineries on the Leelanau Peninsula are getting all decorated for the season and offering “something unique and different this winter,” according to the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.
Each of the participating wineries are offering different specials at different times and different days to mark the occasion. Lights Over Leelanau runs through the month of December.
“It’s all about what they want to feature for the month,” Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Marketing Director Nick Hartmann said. “It’s very unique and exclusive with what they want to do. It’s more relaxed.”
“During Lights Over Leelanau, the tasting room at Black Star Farms near Suttons Bay is holding later hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 7 p.m. so guests can come out to enjoy the festive lights on the farm, enjoy a glass of wine and tackle some Christmas shopping,” Managing Owner Sherri Fenton Campbell said in an email.
Michael Goodell, Chief Financial Officer and self-proclaimed ‘unpaid field hand’ at Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau, said these individual events are often more successful than an organized event on a certain date.
“It’s an exciting indication of how the (LPWT) is evolving with the maturing industry,” Goodell said.
During Lights Over Leelanau, Amoritas will help raise funds for Leelanau Christian Neighbors. Anyone making a donation will receive a snowflake with their name on the Giving Wall and the winery will donate $1 for each donation received.
“We are happy to be a part of the vibrant Leelanau Country Community, but like a chain, a community is only as strong as its weakest link,” Amoritas CEO Emily Goodell and Michael’s daughter, said in a release. “We value the work LCN does to provide assistance to those who need it most, and are thrilled to support their mission.”
“I think I speak for my kids as well, I wish we were making more money so we could give more money away,” Michael Goodell added. “That’s one of the pleasures of having a business is giving money away.”
In addition to offering a special mulled cider during Lights Over Leelanau, Amoritas is hosting a fascinator workshop Dec. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nora Goodell, the wife of Chief Operating Officer Matthew, will lead participants in making a festive holiday headpiece.
Tickets are $35 and include materials, instruction, a completed Fascinator, and wine (of course). Call (231) 994-2300 or go to amoritasvineyards.com to reserve a spot in the workshop
Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is extending its weekly Thursday afternoon happy hour. Dubbed Little Friday, Shady Lane will offer the Thursday event from 2-5 p.m. through the end of 2021.
“I’ve long held that Thursday is the best night to go out, whether for dinner or wine, you beat the weekend rush and are often surrounded by like-minded individuals that like to enjoy intentional experiences,” Shady Lane Cellars General Manager Rick DeBlasio said in a release, “Also, who doesn’t want to get into the spirit of the weekend a day early?”
Participating wineries, according to www.lpwines.com, include:
- Leelanau Wine Cellars
- Amoritas Vineyards
- Aurora Cellars
- Boathouse Vineyard
- Black Star Farms
- Good Harbor Vineyards
- French Valley Vineyards
- Two K Farms
- Ciccone Vineyards
- Shady Lane Cellars
- Mawby Vineyards and Winery
More information about Lights Over Leelanau including specials from each winery, are available at https://www.lpwines.com/lights/.
“We are happy to be a part of the vibrant Leelanau Country Community, but like a chain, a community is only as strong as its weakest link.” Amoritas CEO Emily Goodell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.