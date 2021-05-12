TRAVERSE CITY — When Mike Curths opened Men’s Emporium he noticed an interesting trend: Half of his customers were women.
Now they’ll have a second place to shop, right next door.
Curths, who started a men’s lifestyle store in December 2019, will give the opposite gender equal billing when Women’s Emporium opens at 1023 E. Eighth St. by at least May 18, “fingers crossed.”
The idea to establish a second vintage lifestyle store pre-dates the Sept. 1, 2020 move of Men’s Emporium from 544 E. Eighth St. to 1025 E. Eighth.
“I discovered 50 percent of my customers were women,” Curths said. “I’ve been thinking about it ever since I was at the other location. I wanted them nearby each other, so this was just perfect.”
It’s hard to get any closer than adjacent.
“It’s in the same building,” said Curths, whose men’s store sits between the women’s store and the new retail location for Harbor View Nursery & Lavender Farm/Cherry Stop. “I just have a little curtain that goes between them. There’s separate entrances, of course.”
Consulting with him on the new store is his wife, Kim Curths. Part-time store manager Kelly Teresko will add another feminine presence.
Curths, who shortens Men’s Emporium to M.E., did the same with W.E. He said there’s been back-and-forth banter on social media.
“There’s already kind of a battle going on the Facebook pages,” Mike Curths said. “They were having a kind of friendly M.E. and W.E. battle. Our logo on W.E. is the same as M.E., it’s just that the ‘W’ is pink.”
The concept of the store is similar as well. Customers will be able to find vintage clothing, jewelry, accessories, housewares and other household goods at Women’s Emporium.
“Specializing in evocative goods, astute attire & domestic bliss for the intelligent women,” the new store describes itself on Facebook. “An emporium of surrounding women’s self with the accessories & accoutrements of living a positive, fun & fulfilling female lifestyle.”
He said a lot of vintage furniture and many wine glasses have been relocated from M.E. to the Women’s Emporium.
Curths joked the wine glasses were moved for reason.
“Men will be inclined to drink out of a plastic cup,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t think women are too inclined to do that.”
Curths decided to open Men’s Emporium after he retired from owning and operating Inside Out Gallery for 14 years.
When talking about the relocation of Men’s Emporium in an Aug. 19, 2020 Record-Eagle article, Curths said he wanted to sell “a lot of the things that I love.”
“I keep trying to bring back Steve McQueen and Ward Cleaver,” Curths said in August of last year.
Curths said he’s doing the same with Women’s Emporium.
“It will feature women’s icons from the past,” he said. “Anything from Marilyn Monroe to Rosa Parks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.