We were impressed with Kia’s luxury car before and this year’s model is even better. But even with all its bells and whistles, the biggest hurdle has been to reconcile luxury with the Kia nameplate.
If status drives your preference in a set of wheels, stick with the BMW 5 Series but a test drive in the K900 might just change your outlook for thousands less.
Pros: More powerful engine, posh interior, technical enhancements
Cons: Name recognition, slight turbo lag, uninspired steering
For 2019, the K900 has a new twin-turbo V6 replacing last year’s V8.With enhanced tuning, the new engine outperforms its predecessor with a 5.1 second time in the zero-to-60-mile-per-hour sprint, quicker than most rivals.
The engine is mated with an eight-speed smooth-shifting automatic transmission taken from parent company Hyundai’s Equus sedan. Paddle shifters are included, but they seem out of place in a luxury sedan touting smooth performance
While the K900 will never be mistaken for a sports sedan, its ride is enhanced with dynamic torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive. The system detects a loss of traction when accelerating and shifts as much as 80 percent power to the rear wheels.
There’s just one trim available and it includes a plethora of equipment including a 17-speaker Lexicon Logic 7 audio system, 19-inch wheels, Nappa leather, real wood trim panels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a full suite of safety equipment.
Its only option is a $4,000 VIP Package that further pampers back-seat passengers with ventilated and power adjustable seats, wireless phone charger, lateral adjusting headrests and a chauffeur seat switch that moves the front passenger seat full forward, adding to the standard 36.6-inches of rear leg room.
No doubt there is a lot of value in this sedan. Unlike its targeted youthful audience of small cars sipping little fuel, this land yacht offers a Lexus-like soft ride with interior refinements befitting European and domestic luxury cars.
A 12.3-inch center touchscreen mimics the competition, while the console controller is nearly an iDrive carryover from BMW.
Drivers can select from Normal, Sport and Eco modes with corresponding adjustments in gearing, throttle response, ride and steering effort.
To offset dismal sales the past three years, Kia may want to separate its K900 with upscale showrooms and pampered dealer services for the discerning buyer. Following the Honda/Acura, Toyota/Lexus or Nissan/Infiniti playbook has paid handsome dividends for their bottom lines.
Doing nothing to prop up sales could result in the short-lived Volkswagen Phaeton experiment involving a $100,000 luxury sedan with the VW logo out front. Oops. Or put another way, will buyers fork over 60 large plus on a Kia nameplate or pick the traditional Benz, BMW, Lincoln or Cadillac for more coin? Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.