TRAVERSE CITY — After paying a visit to northern Michigan’s newest sports card store on Tuesday, Zach Hamilton of Traverse City returned on Wednesday with his son by his side and some rare Zion Williamsons in his hand.
His quest was clear: A 1955 Jackie Robinson baseball card.
“I’ve wanted a Jackie Robinson card since I was a little kid,” said Hamilton, who was accompanied by his 14-year-old son, Kayden.
That’s because Zack Hamilton, then a second grader, heard about his father having that card along with other stars from the 1950s, in a box at his childhood home. When Hamilton’s father went to find those gems, he discovered his sister had sold them, turning his mild-mannered father into the exact opposite.
So one can understand why Zach Hamilton tried to make a trade for the Robinson card in Greg Gendron’s display case at Legends North, which opened Friday at 1216 S. Garfield Ave. And even though Hamilton couldn’t make a deal on Wednesday for the Robinson, Zach and Kayden sweetened the deal and got the coveted card on Thursday.
“I’ve got my Mickey Mantle; I’ve got my Hank Aaron,” Zack Hamilton said. “I’ll get my Ted Williams later.”
A lifelong love of card and sports memorabilia collecting — not to mention a link to the past passed on from one generation to the next — is the reason Legends North opened its doors.
“Here it’s nostalgia,” Gendron said. “You’re remembering about things you did with your dad.”
Legends North is a three-person partnership, headed up by Legends Sports & Games owner Lou Brown and Gendron. Located at 3645 28th Street SE in the Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids, Legends Sports & Games dates back to 1988 in four different locations, including an 18-year run as Baseball Card City in Cascade.
Gendron worked for Brown at Baseball City during the heat of the Mark McGwire-Sammy Sosa home run chase in the late 1990s. With Gendron living and working in Traverse City since April 2012 and the sports card and memorabilia market booming, Brown thought it was a good time to expand.
“We love northern Michigan,” Brown said. “It was also the fact of (Greg) living up there. We thought it was good place to have a second location in. Traverse City is a growing market, even during non-tourist times.”
Gendron said it is a dream of his to open a sports card store in the place he calls home.
Gendron and his parents moved to the area in 1973, and formerly owned the Camelot Motel south of Elk Rapids and later the Sierra Motel in Traverse City.
A few years later, Gendron remembers a 39-year-old Willie “Pops” Stargell leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to the 1979 World Series title over the Baltimore Orioles, earning World Series, National League Championship Series and NL MVP honors.
“I saw Stargell do that and I was just enthralled,” Gendron said of his sports card collecting origin. “My very first show-and-tell at St. Francis I brought a little briefcase of my baseball cards.”
Gendron said he never lost that feeling and now gets to do it in his own store. The 1,000-square-feet of showroom space is filled with items from his own collection. Legends supplies the unopened packs, other memorabilia and the name.
Gendron counts a 1911 set of Mecca Double Folders, every Roberto Clemente card and a 1922 Ty Cobb that he said is one of 16 authenticated in existence as among the highlights in the new store.
“It’s a lot of fun to display my cards other than in my house,” the 1989 graduate of St. Francis High School said.
Gendron said Legends North is open from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A grand opening will be held sometime in September.
The hours are timed to coincide with school dismissal and also because Gendron has “a day job.” Gendron is a property manager for Traverse City restauranteurs John McGee and Glen Harrington, working his way up from line cook after returning to Traverse City from downstate.
Gendron said he is cutting back to working 50 hours a week as he chases his dream of card shop ownership.
“When COVID hit, you had some major shifts in the restaurant industry, and everything else for that matter,” he said. “You start to think about things a little differently, working 80 hours a week toward someone else’s dreams.
“I like my day job so much and like working for them so much, I don’t want to leave it. But now every day is like a Saturday. It’s still a lot of work, but I come in here and it’s a a card show everyday. You find something you really like and it’s not like work anymore.”
Gendron said he also likes being in the part of an industry that has rebounded in recent years in a big way. Gendron said many Wall Street investors have turned to sports cards because of the return on investment.
A 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson card sold in 2019 for $6,500, Gendron reported. The same card sold 11 months later for $36,000.
“That’s just a reflection of the boom,” he said. “It’s unreal.”
While examples like that may not continue indefinitely, Gendron said that 1980 collector is still there inside.
Cards and sports memorabilia dominate at Legends North, but other pop culture items also are on display. There’s numbered copy of The Waste Land with a cut signature of poet T.S. Eliot attached. There are also signed items from Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, author Kurt Vonnegut and singer Mel Torme.
“If it’s collectable and I think it’s cool, I’ll put it in the store,” Gendron said.
Legends North gives Traverse City a second sports card and memorabilia store, something the town had when The Vault opened briefly in early 2018 on South Airport Road.
Rich Bannatyne has owned Nothing But Sports at 1130 E. Eighth St. for 20 years. When asked if Traverse City is big enough for two stores, Gendron answered affirmatively.
“Is there room? I think there is,” Gendron said. “Our store is different than Rich’s, so I hope there’s room for both.
“He has his niche and I don’t think anyone will stop going there because we’re here. I sent some people over there just the other day.”
