From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail popped the cork on a new brand and logo.
The new logo is shaped like a wine bottle with the word ‘Leelanau’ stacked inside it. The ‘L’ is the top of the bottle and the ‘U’ is the bottom.
The new brand replaces the former trail logo, which was created in 2007.
According to a release, the rebranding was led by executive director Lorri Schreiber, assistant director Abby Porter and a team of volunteers working with Greenlight Marketing of Traverse City.
“Our team put a lot of time, effort and research into developing an image we feel better reflects the personality of the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail,” Schreiber said in the release.
A new website, iPhone and Android apps, brochure design and advertising campaigns will be released in the coming months, according to the release.
The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail, in an online voting competition held by USA Today, recently finished second in “Best Wine Regions in North America.” In 2018, the wine trail placed third in the same competition.
More information about the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is available at https://www.lpwines.com.
