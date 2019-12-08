From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Trying to visit every stop on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail?
Try taking the whole month.
The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Tour’s Premium Pour provides participants with a two-ounce pour of a premium wine at each of the Trail’s 23 wineries.
Tickets are $30 per person and include a stemmed wine glass. The ticket is good for the entire month of December.
Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail Executive Director Lorri Schreiber said the month-long event is similar to other events like “Rosé All May” and “Hunt for the Reds of October.”
According to a release, Schreiber said participants can “enjoy several wines in a day or take the slower approach with one or two wines a day” on their own schedule.
The featured wines by stop include: Amoritas Vineyards 2018 Mary’s Folly White Field Blend; Aurora Cellars 2016 Blaufrankisch and 2016 Cabernet Franc; Baia Estate Lambo (sparkling red); BigLittle C-3; Black Star Farms 2017 Arcturos Cabernet Franc; Blustone Vineyards 2017 Winemaker’s Red; Boathouse Vineyards 2016 Merlot; Chateau Fontaine Grüner Veltliner; Cherry Republic Balaton Cherry; Ciccone Vineyard & Winery Lee La Tage; 45 North Vineyard & Winery Cabernet Franc; French Valley Vineyards 2017 Jubilee; Glen Arbor Wines Alligator Hill Merlot; Good Harbor Vineyards Collaboration and Labernet; Laurentide Winery Apera Dessert Wine; Leelanau Wine Cellars 2016 Merlot; M22 Tasting Room Vintner’s Red; Mawby CA2012; Rove Estate Cuveé Rosé or 2016 Merlot; Shady Lane Cellars 2016 Cabernet Franc Reserve; Silver Leaf Vineyard & Winery Taster’s Choice; Soul Squeeze Cellars 2017 I Chardonnay; Verterra Winery Chaos Sparkling Wine.
Tickets are available online at www.lpwines.com or at most of the participating wineries.
