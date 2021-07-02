NORTHPORT — A total of 17 Leelanau County small businesses received grants in the latest round of Regional Resiliency Program awards.
Eleven Leelanau Township businesses and another six in Leelanau County received relief grants from the program administered by Venture North Funding and Development. Both groups of awards were for businesses with nine or fewer employees. Grants were for up to $5,000.
A total of $45,500 was awarded to Leelanau Township businesses. The township grant money came from a $25,000 contribution from the Leelanau Township Community Foundation, $5,500 from the Cherryland Electric Cooperative and $15,000 from Venture North.
“Our Board felt this was an ideal opportunity to send support to our small business neighbors,” Leelanau Township Community Foundation Executive Director Joan Moore said in a release. “These are unprecedented times and we all need to do what we can to provide help and encouragement in every way we can. We are so grateful for the financial support and leadership of Cherryland Electric Cooperative and Venture North in supporting our community and small businesses.”
All of the Leelanau Township grants were to businesses in Northport. Nine of the 11 awards were to women-owned businesses.
The Leelanau Township awards went to Abundance Catering, New Bohemia Café, Green Spirit Living Farm, Hallstedt Homestead Cherries, Northern Light Cleaning, Northport Physical Therapy, Overlook Orchards, Studio 106 of Myrtles, The Tribune Ice Cream and Eatery and Willowbrook Mill.
Six additional Leelanau County businesses received RRP grants thanks to allocations from the Consumers Energy Foundation, Cherryland Electric Cooperative and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
The Leelanau Peninsula Economic Foundation Board partnered with Venture North to review the county grant applications and make recommendations for funding.
The six Leelanau County awards went to Chateau Fontaine, Lake Leelanau; Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate, Empire; Hannah’s, Lake Leelanau; Leelanau Tea, Suttons Bay; Moses Window Cleaning, Suttons Bay; and Sun Dog Kennel, Traverse City (Bingham Township).
