SUTTONS BAY — Yes, the Leelanau Cheese building, a secondary structure and 8 acres of property are for sale.
The 25-year-old business may also be available to the right person at the right price.
But despite confusion generated by a “For Sale” sign on the property, Leelanau Cheese has no plans to shut its doors, is not going out of business, still pays its employees and there’s plenty of its award-winning cheese for sale.
“The building is up for sale, but we’ll continue to stay in business,” said John Hoyt, who co-owns the business with his wife, Anne. “We don’t think it’s going to sell right away. For right now we have plenty of cheese made for sale and we’ll continue to stay open.
“If we don’t sell by then, we’ll begin processing again in December. Then we’ll go through another season. We’ll continue to go like that until something happens.”
“We are not closing the place until it is sold,” Anne Hoyt added. “We are downsizing and will be just seasonal until it’s sold.”
The property at 3324 S. West Bay Shore Drive is listed for sale with Exit Realty for $895,000.
The 8-plus acre parcel includes a 3,350-square-foot retail/kitchen building for food manufacturing and production and a 1,535-square-foot “underground climate-controlled cold storage facility” constructed in 2014, according to the listing.
Leelanau Cheese began in 1995 in Omena. The business moved into Black Star Farms in 2000 before moving to its current location in 2014.
Things continue to go well for the Hoyts and their four other employees. Anne Hoyt said customers have been purchasing in larger than normal quantities.
“Business is great; we’re doing real well,” John Hoyt said. “We made cheese for the season and sales are going well.”
But issues with its bulk milk supply and working seven days a week for 25 years are starting to wear on the Hoyts and their employees. John Hoyt said nearby farms no longer supply the quantities of milk Leelanau Cheese requires.
Leelanau Cheese gets its milk from a farm north of Lake City.
“They’re a great farm; nice people,” John Hoyt said. “It’s just a challenge to have the staff to do that. We used to get our milk right next to our house.”
The property includes a private parking lot and a solar energy system. The listing states the solar array produces half of the electricity for the property.
Realtor Maribeth Kinsley is the listing agent.
